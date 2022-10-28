This content was produced in partnership with XGIMI. XGIMI, best known for its high-quality home theater and smart entertainment projectors, has integrated Android TV into all of its devices. That’s not something you normally see with projectors, which often require a host of other accessories and gear to unlock their full potential. Most home theater projectors, for example, are just that and merely function as a passthrough player, so you’ll still need a streaming media device or internet-enabled smartphone to watch content. That’s not the case at all with XGIMI’s offerings, such as the HORIZON Pro, Elfin, or Halo+, all of which are ready to go right out of the box.

