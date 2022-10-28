Read full article on original website
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out
AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps
Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
The Netflix app on your phone is hiding dozens of games, and they’re great
Hidden among Netflix’s endless main menu, where you usually scroll through its extensive list of shows — unable to decide what to watch — you may have stumbled across a section labeled “Mobile Games.” Yes, a small library of games is also included with your Netflix subscription, and despite being around since the end of 2021, not everyone may have given them a go yet.
Meta is mad about Apple's latest policy change, accusing the company of trying to 'grow their own business while undercutting others'
Apple's updated App Store rules give it 30% of in-app purchases for social media post "boosts." The rule essentially allows Apple to tax some advertising in apps like Facebook and Instagram. A Meta spokesperson told Insider that Apple's move undercuts other businesses and helps itself. Meta is not happy with...
Some TikTok Users Are Receiving $167 Checks Over Data Privacy Violations—and Google and Snapchat Could Be Next
This week, TikTok users across the country who created videos on the app before September 30, 2021, began receiving payments between $27.84 and $167.04 following a $92 million class-action data privacy settlement with the social media platform. The largest checks went to short- and long-term residents of Illinois, where TikTok...
Everyone agrees, XGIMI is the top manufacturer of Android smart projectors
This content was produced in partnership with XGIMI. XGIMI, best known for its high-quality home theater and smart entertainment projectors, has integrated Android TV into all of its devices. That’s not something you normally see with projectors, which often require a host of other accessories and gear to unlock their full potential. Most home theater projectors, for example, are just that and merely function as a passthrough player, so you’ll still need a streaming media device or internet-enabled smartphone to watch content. That’s not the case at all with XGIMI’s offerings, such as the HORIZON Pro, Elfin, or Halo+, all of which are ready to go right out of the box.
Uber Starts Showing Ads For Other Companies in App Notifications
Uber has apparently started showing iPhone users ads for other companies in its push notifications. Screenshots posted on Twitter over the weekend show promotions for the Peloton app showing up in notifications from the Uber app —the same notifications many users have elected to leave on, because they’re what Uber uses to let you know when your ride has arrived.
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
The iPhone 15 may remove your power and volume buttons … sort of
Apple is apparently prepping a few surprises for the iPhone 15 lineup next year, including one that marks the return of haptic tech for physical controls on its phones. According to TF Interntional Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to put “solid-state” buttons on the Pro models next year, replacing the clicky power and volume buttons on the sides.
