BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CNET

Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out

AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
ohmymag.co.uk

Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps

Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Digital Trends

The Netflix app on your phone is hiding dozens of games, and they’re great

Hidden among Netflix’s endless main menu, where you usually scroll through its extensive list of shows — unable to decide what to watch — you may have stumbled across a section labeled “Mobile Games.” Yes, a small library of games is also included with your Netflix subscription, and despite being around since the end of 2021, not everyone may have given them a go yet.
Digital Trends

Everyone agrees, XGIMI is the top manufacturer of Android smart projectors

This content was produced in partnership with XGIMI. XGIMI, best known for its high-quality home theater and smart entertainment projectors, has integrated Android TV into all of its devices. That’s not something you normally see with projectors, which often require a host of other accessories and gear to unlock their full potential. Most home theater projectors, for example, are just that and merely function as a passthrough player, so you’ll still need a streaming media device or internet-enabled smartphone to watch content. That’s not the case at all with XGIMI’s offerings, such as the HORIZON Pro, Elfin, or Halo+, all of which are ready to go right out of the box.
Gizmodo

Uber Starts Showing Ads For Other Companies in App Notifications

Uber has apparently started showing iPhone users ads for other companies in its push notifications. Screenshots posted on Twitter over the weekend show promotions for the Peloton app showing up in notifications from the Uber app —the same notifications many users have elected to leave on, because they’re what Uber uses to let you know when your ride has arrived.
Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 may remove your power and volume buttons … sort of

Apple is apparently prepping a few surprises for the iPhone 15 lineup next year, including one that marks the return of haptic tech for physical controls on its phones. According to TF Interntional Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to put “solid-state” buttons on the Pro models next year, replacing the clicky power and volume buttons on the sides.

