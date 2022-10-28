Effort to identify over 600 John and Jane Does in Indiana relies on new DNA technology

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An initiative called “Identify Indiana” is using new DNA technology with a goal of putting a name to each of the more than 600 people who have died in the state over the years — and have never been identified.

It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police .

Dr. Krista Latham, with the University, told CBS 4 Indy , they’re building DNA profiles for every unidentified person across the state.

“These are not individuals who imagined themselves in boxes or in places where their family members didn’t know where they were located,” Dr. Latham said.

DNA profiles can be entered into national databases, and genealogical investigators can use them to track down family members.

The team is also seeking DNA samples from the family members of missing people.

The Newton County Coroner, Scott McCord said, “I’m willing to bet money that we can get the vast majority of them identified.”

The families are involved in this process, an official with the state police said. Dr. Krista Latham, with the University of Indianapolis, said those families are a major force in pushing their team to succeed.

“The ability to identify them, give them a name and then return them to their families is really the motivating factor for all of us.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram