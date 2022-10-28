Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Township voters asked to renew road levy
LIME CITY — A Perrysburg Township renewal of the 1.5-mill road maintenance levy is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. It can be used for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges. Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich said that the tax for a...
sent-trib.com
Eckel appointed as Perrysburg Twp. administrator
LIME CITY — Township trustees have chosen Jon Eckel, the recently retired assistant city administrator for Perrysburg, as the new township administrator. Eckel’s hiring was announced at the Oct. 19 regular trustees meeting. Eckel has spent his career working for the city of Perrysburg. Prior to his year...
sent-trib.com
People are struggling, new BG High School should be on hold
On Nov. 8, Bowling Green City Schools voters are being asked to approve a levy financing a new high school. The board of education has provided minimal information as to how this levy will affect you financially. Many voters are not aware this levy was going to appear on the November ballot.
sent-trib.com
Townships ask for levy support
A replacement tax levy of 2 mills for support of the Middleton Township Fire Department is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. It will be used to maintain and operate the fire department. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of our operating expenses and have the room to allow...
sent-trib.com
BGSU Institute for Study of Culture and Society to host guest speakers in November
The Bowling Green State University Institute for the Study of Culture and Society will host guest speakers in November with topics focused on navigating a digital society and the pandemic’s impact on indigenous communities. On Thursday, Dr. John Dowd, associate professor in the BGSU School of Media and Communication,...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
beckersspine.com
Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit
Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday. The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO. “Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of...
wlen.com
Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses
Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG curbside recycling costs per ton are more than triple the cost for landfilling trash
The cost of recycling is 3.5 times per ton more than the cost to send trash to the landfill for the city of Bowling Green. As of September, the price for curbside recycling a ton of materials was approximately $142 – compared to about $42 for landfilling a ton of trash. But city officials have no plans to discontinue the curbside pickups of recyclables.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
hollandsfj.us
Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public
On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
In conjunction with the new city building project, utility work is planned to begin Monday on North Church Street. This work will include removing the sidewalk, excavating, and installing conduits on the east side of Church Street from the existing city building to Court Street. During this work, North Church Street will be one way northbound from Court Street to Clay Street.
sent-trib.com
Hunt for book covers in downtown BG
Hunt for book covers in downtown Bowling Green while doing holiday shopping for a chance to win downtown dollars. Join the Wood County District Public Library for their Book Cover Hunt Nov. 17-Dec. 19. Pick up a sheet at the library, 251 N. Main St., and find the corresponding book...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg’s Francis NLL Player of the Year
Michigan State University-bound Perrysburg senior forward Adelle Francis is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year in girls soccer. Francis is joined on the All-NLL first team by senior teammate Ashlyn Brown and Bowling Green senior Macy Ash. Other first team choices are Sylvania Southview seniors Carys Bourbeau, Taylor...
sent-trib.com
BG man arrested for public indecency
A Bowling Green man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he urinated in public. On Saturday around 6:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated male. The caller advised she saw a man in the parking lot and...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
Comments / 0