Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Clear-cut Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera test photo wholly outclasses S22 Ultra 108 MP comparison effort
The leaker Ice universe has moved on somewhat from frequently discussing the expected design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (flatter display, less rounded corners) to sharing information about the flagship smartphone’s camera equipment. The source has already provided a variety of details about what could be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra but has recently gone a step further by offering a comparison between an image purportedly taken by the 2023 model and its S22 Ultra predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones presented with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 12 hours battery life
The Bone Conduction Headphones are one of Xiaomi's latest audio products and wearables. As its name suggests, the headphones rely on bone conduction to reproduce sound, not traditional drivers. Theoretically, the technology allows you to listen to music without placing something over or in your ears while also allowing you to maintain awareness of your surroundings. Additionally, bone-conduction headphones should produce little to no sound bleed, as many earbuds and headphones do.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
yankodesign.com
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
Microsoft's new Xbox dashboard design is basically just a store front
Tired of ads in your Xbox dashboard? Microsoft isn't, apparently.
You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11
A new Windows preview build brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s Gen-4 iPad Air is available for just $600 with 256GB
We have great news for those still interested in getting a fourth-generation iPad Air, as you can still get a new model with huge savings over at Best Buy, where you will find it on clearance and selling for just $599. Apple’s previous generation iPad Air is still one of...
makeuseof.com
Android 13 Is Now Available for the Samsung Galaxy S22
The Android 13 and One UI 5 update for Samsung Galaxy phones has begun rolling out for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is reported to be available first in parts of Europe, including Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Several other phones, including the S21 and A53, are also set to receive the update this year, with more Samsung models getting it next year.
notebookcheck.net
Early Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors leak online
It seems that it will not be long until third-party companies start selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through market places like AliExpress and eBay. Although we have been unable to find any yet, @UniverseIce has shared photos of several options for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra via their Twitter account. As the leaker stresses, it would be unwise to guess any of the device's display bezels from the screen protectors shown.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Gen 14 Meteor Lake tapes out this Q4, Granite Rapids already out of fab, Sierra Forest efficiency CPUs in 2024
Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings report is out and it looks like revenue is stagnant compared to the previous quarter, which is not terrible considering the decline in PC sales over the last few quarters. At least CEO Pat Gelsinger is optimistic about how things are progressing with upcoming products, and still believes that Intel could “regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.”
notebookcheck.net
Nokia G60 Indian launch signalled with an official website leak
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Launch Smartphone Touchscreen Software. The Nokia G60 is a relatively high-end device for its brand, as it packs a 120Hz (albeit LCD) display along with a main rear 50MP "AI camera". Now, it seems these potential advantages are coming with it on its possibly imminent Indian-market debut.
China launches 3rd and final space station component
Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 set for November 8 debut
Android ARM Chinese Tech Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will succeed the Dimensity 9000 as the Taiwanese company's next-gen flagship chipset. Earlier reports indicated that MediaTek was hoping to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by debuting earlier, and that now looks to be the case. While...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event
The Mavic 3 Classic has leaked again, DJI's next drone. Based on information provided by Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Mavic 3 Classic should be cheaper than the regular model, but mainly because of an omitted feature. Meanwhile, DJI has now confirmed the date and time of its next hardware launch event.
notebookcheck.net
God of War team goes to war with God of War Ragnarök spoiler sharers as retailer sells game ahead of official launch
Note: No God of War Ragnarök spoilers are directly included in this article; however, please do not click on any of the linked social media sites in the first sentence below if you wish to avoid spoilers. It appears gamers have been flooding social media sites such as Reddit,...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Graphene Baseboard Heater Fire Edition arrives in China with fake flames
Xiaomi has released a Simulated Flame version of its Mijia Graphene Baseboard Heater in China. The gadget is almost identical to the recently revealed Graphene Baseboard Heater. As with the standard model, the device has two Graphene heating elements, allowing you to heat your home to between 16 and 28 °C (61 and 82 °F). Xiaomi claims that the heater can boost the temperature in an average-sized room by 4 °C (~7 °F) in as little as 10 minutes.
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
Comments / 0