Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home

By Jennifer Shutt
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street on September 16, 2021 in London, England. The speaker of the United States House of Representatives is in the UK to participate in the G7 Heads of Parliament Conference this week in Chorley, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after an unidentified individual broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill.

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. Capitol Police security detail, was not in San Francisco at the time. Police detained the individual alleged to have carried out the attack, though the motive is under investigation, according to the statement.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,”  Hammill said in the statement.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details or whether police plan to hold a press conference on the attack.

CNN reported the attacker was male and used a hammer.

The U.S. Capitol Police said the agency and the FBI are part of the investigation.

“Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” USCP said in a statement.

Both President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, spoke with Speaker Pelosi Friday morning following the attack.

Schumer said in a statement the attack on Paul Pelosi was “a dastardly act.”

“I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Schumer said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden was praying for the Pelosi family and that he is “very glad that a full recovery is expected.”

“The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected,” Jean-Pierre added.

The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Indiana Capital Chronicle

