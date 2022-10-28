Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures are at risk.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO