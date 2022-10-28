Winning designs chosen for Peoria library cards

The city of Peoria announced the winning designs from the annual library card design contest.

The children’s category winner is Isabella Herzog, a student from Apache Elementary.

The teen winner is Danica Dworshack, a student at Coyote Hills Elementary.

Over the summer, youth were invited to unleash their imagination and showcase their artistic talent by participating in the contest. Participants were encouraged to create their artwork around the Maricopa County Summer Reading Program's theme “Ocean of Possibilities.”

Isabella’s card displays the ocean floor full of sea animals and Danica’s design showcases a sea turtle.

To see the designs, visit the local Peoria library today.

Learn more at www.peoriaaz.gov/library .