ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City

Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland

The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $12.9 Million, This Masterfully Designed European Style Estate in Houston Provides for A Transcendent Mode of Living

2445 Pine Valley Court Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 2445 Pine Valley Court, Houston, Texas is a European style estate designed by Jennifer Hamelet of Mirador Builders with exquisite interior exterior spaces enhanced by beautiful views of bucolic gardens, the pool and pavilion. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2445 Pine Valley Court, please contact Patricia Reed (Phone: 713-520-1981) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Willis H-E-B to open Nov. 2

H-E-B, located at The Market at Willis Shopping Center, will open Nov. 2. (Rendering courtesy Fidelis) Willis’ H-E-B, located at 12350 I-45 N., will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a press release. The grocery store is a part of the 69.7-acre The Market at Willis...
WILLIS, TX
foodcontessa.com

City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space to bring flex office space to Lake Conroe in 2023

Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe. (Courtesy Beach Walk Coworking) Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe, according to an Oct. 27 news release. The space is a flex office and executive suite concept occupying 7,500 square feet and including 25 private office suites, open workstations, meeting rooms, privacy phone booths, refreshments and other office amenities.
CONROE, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Grand Opera Brings Back the Most Epic Opera No One Has Ever Heard Of — Inside the Mystery and Wonder of The Wreckers

Houston Grand Opera bring the forgotten masterpiece The Wreckers to the stage. (Photo by Michael Bishop) When Houston Grand Opera’s Khori Dastoor and Patrick Summers revealed a bold new production of The Wreckers would open HGO’s 2022-2023 season, we wouldn’t blame the most learned opera aficionados if their first response was: The What? Dame Ethel Smyth’s 1906 The Wreckers is likely the most epic opera that opera lovers have never heard of. So much so that acclaimed director Louisa Muller herself had never listened to the score until Houston Grand Opera asked her to helm this new production.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing

Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy