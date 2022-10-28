Read full article on original website
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City
Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland
The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market for $12.9 Million, This Masterfully Designed European Style Estate in Houston Provides for A Transcendent Mode of Living
2445 Pine Valley Court Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 2445 Pine Valley Court, Houston, Texas is a European style estate designed by Jennifer Hamelet of Mirador Builders with exquisite interior exterior spaces enhanced by beautiful views of bucolic gardens, the pool and pavilion. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2445 Pine Valley Court, please contact Patricia Reed (Phone: 713-520-1981) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
My Spice Grocery celebrates one-year anniversary in Missouri City
My Spice Grocery—a grocery store specializing in food from South Asia, Africa and South America—celebrated its one-year anniversary in October. (Courtesy My Spice Grocery) Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that My Spice Grocery celebrated its one-year anniversary in October, not its grand opening. A...
Willis H-E-B to open Nov. 2
H-E-B, located at The Market at Willis Shopping Center, will open Nov. 2. (Rendering courtesy Fidelis) Willis’ H-E-B, located at 12350 I-45 N., will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a press release. The grocery store is a part of the 69.7-acre The Market at Willis...
foodcontessa.com
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Juice bar concept Clean Juice firms Sugar Land opening date
Juice bar concept Clean Juice has scheduled Dec. 6 as its opening date for a new Sugar Land location. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A juice bar concept opening in Sugar Land has firmed its December grand opening date. Clean Juice will hold its grand opening Dec. 6 at 4779 Sweetwater Blvd.,...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
District burger joint Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack serves plates from under the highway
Houston bison burger ($12.25): A bison patty is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese grilled onion, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact) From icehouse to casual burger joint to Houston staple, Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack has evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally located on the...
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space to bring flex office space to Lake Conroe in 2023
Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe. (Courtesy Beach Walk Coworking) Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe, according to an Oct. 27 news release. The space is a flex office and executive suite concept occupying 7,500 square feet and including 25 private office suites, open workstations, meeting rooms, privacy phone booths, refreshments and other office amenities.
papercitymag.com
Houston Grand Opera Brings Back the Most Epic Opera No One Has Ever Heard Of — Inside the Mystery and Wonder of The Wreckers
Houston Grand Opera bring the forgotten masterpiece The Wreckers to the stage. (Photo by Michael Bishop) When Houston Grand Opera’s Khori Dastoor and Patrick Summers revealed a bold new production of The Wreckers would open HGO’s 2022-2023 season, we wouldn’t blame the most learned opera aficionados if their first response was: The What? Dame Ethel Smyth’s 1906 The Wreckers is likely the most epic opera that opera lovers have never heard of. So much so that acclaimed director Louisa Muller herself had never listened to the score until Houston Grand Opera asked her to helm this new production.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
papercitymag.com
Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing
Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
