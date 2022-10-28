ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant Review: Classic French Delights Await at La Chatelaine

La Chatelaine is a local restaurant project with three Central Ohio locations: There’s one in Dublin, one in Upper Arlington and one in Worthington. Inside their respective doorways, they share a distinct, defining theme; guests can expect a rustic French look, with sturdy, woodsy furniture and a heavy, aromatic emphasis on baked goods and sweets that are beautifully displayed behind glass at the counters. Of all the locations, the Worthington stop feels most like the quintessential French bakery adventureland. The neighborhood itself accentuates its features, with an entrance patio that braces a well-traveled sidewalk between cute shops in Old Worthington.
Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall

Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
This Bright And Bubbly Cat Cafe Is A Great Place To Forget Your Worries

Have you ever walked into a place and just felt immediately happy? Because that’s totally the feeling you’ll get when you walk into Kitty Bubble Cafe. Serving a duel purpose as both an extremely cute place to grab a drink and a shelter for adoptable cats, Kitty Bubble is a unique experience here in Columbus.
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home

As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
Highest-rated bars in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
Former Downtown nightclub will be torn down, turned into parking lot

The site of some of the city’s wildest parties is about to become a parking lot. Yesterday morning, the Columbus Downtown Commission approved the demolition of the building that formerly housed Dahlia Nightclub. The site will be turned into surface parking. Dahlia Nightclub, a concept that was operated by...
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
Neighborhood sandwich shop closes its doors

The punk-themed sandwich shop posted a statement to its Instagram account on Friday notifying customers that, after two years, the eatery is calling it quits. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the immediate closure of our #sohud location,” the statement reads. “We have loved being a part of the neighborhood over the last 2 years . There have been many, many, trials along the way but we will always be grateful for the punks that kept showing up and letting us melt their faces.”
Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
One hospitalized after north Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said several crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm […]
