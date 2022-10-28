TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Six in 10 small businesses in Canada are classified as financially unhealthy 1 and say they are challenged by high inflation (59%), supply chain issues (49%) and workforce shortages (39%). To weather the economic turmoil, small business owners are looking to their banks for guidance, but while 64% have an assigned banking relationship manager, those experts mainly deliver transactional assistance (58%) and only 17% provide comprehensive advice that is fully aligned with the small business’s goals, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study, SM released today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005035/en/ J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)

