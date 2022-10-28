Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
alternativeswatch.com
Former BlackRock HF CIO joins crypto shop
Matthew McBrady has joined digital assets specialist Strix Leviathan to oversee the firm’s growth and to advise on the trading and investment strategies . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters. We offer pay-as-you-go monthly subscriptions and discounted annual subscriptions with additional benefits: access to Alternatives Watch Research articles and our Annual Investor Compendium.
ffnews.com
New Cyber MGA Converge Partners With CyberCube to Bolster Proprietary Underwriting Ecosystem
Converge is partnering with CyberCube to provide customers with deeper data and risk solutions, delivering improved business outcomes at lower premiums. Integrating CyberCube’s platforms into Converge’s ecosystem will enhance the quality and depth of the analysis provided to clients across a spectrum of industries and sectors to confidently mitigate risk and strengthen cyber protection.
financefeeds.com
Coremont hires ex-JPMorgan Balaji Krishnamurthy as CTO
Coremont’s flagship solution, Clarion, offers comprehensive coverage across all asset classes, including rates, fixed income, credit, FX, equities, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Coremont has announced the appointment of Balaji Krishnamurthy as Chief Technology Officer of the FCA-regulated provider of front-to-back portfolio management support for hedge funds and institutional asset managers.
fintechfutures.com
Is payroll technology the future of fintech?
Fintech is an integral part of a winning strategy to compete for talent. Businesses that dug into their customer experience for higher profitability now need to dig into their employee experience for many of the same reasons. Enter fintech — where the consumer is the employee — offering organisations an easy way to boost their retention.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
dailycoin.com
Solana NFT Ecosystem Soars, Competing with Rivals, Mushe and Ethereum
While the NFT space was once thought of as only successful on Ethereum, with other blockchains struggling to attract NFT enthusiasts, this has steadily changed in recent years. But as of October 3rd, 2022, Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume had risen from 7% to 24% in the preceding six weeks, and NFT sales had nearly doubled in the previous month.
financemagnates.com
Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider Award at Forex Expo Dubai
Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.
crowdfundinsider.com
ConsenSys Introduces MetaMask Grants DAO to Issue Grants to Developers Worldwide
ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, announced the launch of MetaMask Grants DAO. This employee-led, fully-funded Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) structure issues grants “to developers outside of ConsenSys, who are building impactful experiences within the MetaMask ecosystem.”. It is “open to any meaningful project that adds value to the MetaMask...
fintechfutures.com
InComm Payments buys Australian gift card provider TCN
Global paytech company InComm Payments has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian multi-brand gift card provider, for an undisclosed sum. InComm Payments says the move will boost its ability “to create personable gift card products that consumers seek” while supporting business growth for its brand and retail partners.
cryptonewsz.com
2022 ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit, Approach a Big Success on September 27
The “Blockchain Gaming 2022 Summit,” hosted by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), titled by iPolloverse, successfully took place on September 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. This conference aims to release the potential of the game industry through gaming technology, empower the game...
getnews.info
Marisa Hochberg, founder of MJH Wellness, on partnerships and marketing in a post-Covid world.
Meet Marisa Hochberg, the best brand partnerships and marketing director who is nothing short of a wonder woman. She is the former VP of brand partnerships at The Surf Lodge Montauk, Snow Lodge Aspen, the founder of MJH Wellness, and co-founder of “The Sanctuary.”. Covid threw the world into...
techaiapp.com
Thailand and Hungary Partner to Promote Blockchain Tech in Financial Sector – Blockchain Bitcoin News
Industry associations from Hungary and Thailand plan to cooperate on implementing blockchain technologies in the financial services sector. The two sides hope to share experience and produce ideas for alternative services as part of their new partnership. Thailand and Hungary Announce Blockchain Pact During Bilateral Fintech Forum. The Thai Fintech...
bitcoinist.com
DeFi App Alluo Sponsoring ETH San Francisco, World’s Largest Ethereum Hackathon; Collaboration With Unblock Announced
London — October 29, 2022 — Alluo, the mobile and web app offering FinTech usability powered by an advanced DeFi engine, has announced their participation as a “Pillar” sponsor at the forthcoming ETH San Francisco. ETH San Francisco is the world’s biggest Ethereum Hackathon taking place...
Small Businesses in Canada Looking at Banks for Advice to Weather Challenging Economy, J.D. Power Finds
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Six in 10 small businesses in Canada are classified as financially unhealthy 1 and say they are challenged by high inflation (59%), supply chain issues (49%) and workforce shortages (39%). To weather the economic turmoil, small business owners are looking to their banks for guidance, but while 64% have an assigned banking relationship manager, those experts mainly deliver transactional assistance (58%) and only 17% provide comprehensive advice that is fully aligned with the small business’s goals, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study, SM released today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005035/en/ J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pinpoint Predictive Named to InsurTech 100 List for Second Consecutive Year
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Pinpoint Predictive, which provides Property and Casualty insurers with the first top-of-funnel, deep-learning-powered loss predictions and risk scores, has been named to the 2022 InsurTech 100 for its cutting-edge use of behavioral economics and advanced AI to create unmatched risk selection capabilities for carriers and MGAs at the beginning of the consumer journey. This is the second consecutive year that Pinpoint has earned a spot on the list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005086/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com
Crypto services company Blockchain.com opens waitlist for new Visa debit card
Today, crypto services company Blockchain.com, announced the launch of its new Visa debit card. With the Blockchain.com Visa card, users can spend any crypto in their Blockchain.com Wallet without fees while earning 1% back in crypto on all purchases. Key Features:. Works like a debit card â Pay from crypto...
theevreport.com
BeyonCa Makes Global Debut with GT Opus 1
BEIJING, MUNICH and SINGAPORE – Premium smart electric vehicle maker BeyonCa announced its global debut on October 30, showcasing the BeyonCa Gran Turismo Opus 1, a creation made possible by the company’s unique position and capabilities. Comprising an elite team of car industry veterans, as well as technology...
ffnews.com
Glia and Finastra to Accelerate Transition from Phone-First to Digital-First Customer Service for Financial Institutions
Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has teamed up with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to help financial institutions to improve the digital customer experience. Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia’s Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities as a new app.
Comments / 0