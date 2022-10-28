The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO