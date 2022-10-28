Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Paranormal activity cited as reason man was driving without 2 tires, Florida cops say
An SUV missing two tires was stopped along Florida’s Interstate 75, and the driver says paranormal activity was behind the disappearance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports. It happened, he said, because someone put a curse on him, according to an Oct. 28 news release. The traffic stop...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man, 20, arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after a man was shot dead in the Moncrief neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the arrest of a suspect. Brian Jordan, 20, was arrested and charged with murdering the victim of Saturday night’s shooting. When police arrived at Golfbrook...
mainstreetdailynews.com
High-speed pursuit leads to 3 arrests
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released a timeline for the pursuit and arrest of three men who stole two vehicles and were apprehended Friday in Columbia County. The three men arrested were Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Michael Ernest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan, and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan.
News4Jax.com
Trial for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister. Chad Absher was the subject of a citywide manhunt after police say he killed Ashlee Rucker, and shot her...
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
First Coast News
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
Man found shot to death on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead on Jacksonville's Westside on Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived at 14200 Bicentennial Drive around 7:00 a.m. to find a man in his late 20's who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after being shot by roommate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond to problematic tweets, texts by JSO gang task force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says racist tweets and text messages that were allegedly shared between members of the JSO gang task force are being investigated. But what about the people who are campaigning to become the next sheriff?. Each candidate says they are hurt and disappointed...
St. Augustine man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Dec. 2020 crash that killed man, unborn twins
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old St. Augustine man was sentenced to 41 years in prison on Friday for driving under the influence in a 2020 crash that killed unborn twins and their uncle. Michael Rhein will get credit for 422 days time served, according to St. Johns...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Drivers encouraged to use caution in Baker County due to wildfire near SR-2
SANDERSON, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently monitoring a Saturday night wildfire in Baker County. Authorities said the 1/4-acre wildfire is near State Road 2, just west of Eddy Grade Road in Sanderson. FHP does not anticipate that SR-2 will be affected by smoke, but drivers are...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies brought out the K9′s to search for contraband at Bradford Middle School. Deputies say that the search was scheduled in order avoid disruption to learning. Sheriff’s deputies say no contraband was found during the search. The squad conducted the...
WCTV
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a week after a Georgia woman’s body was found along Wiley Road in Leon County, a man is now facing a first degree premeditated murder charge. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 40-year-old Da’Vhon Young was located and arrested by the United...
