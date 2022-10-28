ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man, 20, arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after a man was shot dead in the Moncrief neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the arrest of a suspect. Brian Jordan, 20, was arrested and charged with murdering the victim of Saturday night’s shooting. When police arrived at Golfbrook...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High-speed pursuit leads to 3 arrests

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released a timeline for the pursuit and arrest of three men who stole two vehicles and were apprehended Friday in Columbia County. The three men arrested were Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Michael Ernest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan, and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
MIAMI, FL
First Coast News

One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy