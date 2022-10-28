ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

WLWT 5

Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: 2 indicted in murder, dismemberment of man in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman accused of murdering her husband and ordering another person to dismember the body has been indicted. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was arrested last month after police discovered a man deceased inside a Middletown residence. According to the indictment, Vaughn is accused of shooting her husband,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North

ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. According to District 4 police, calls of a shooting came in at 9:32 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Hutchins Road, near Reading Road. Police say the victim, 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher, was shot multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Driver charged for deadly wrong way crash on I-75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A driver has been arrested after a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 last weekend. The fatal crash occurred Oct. 23 and left a community mourning 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus. Arlinghaus was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery.
COVINGTON, KY
WDTN

1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
CINCINNATI, OH

