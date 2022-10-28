Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
WLWT 5
Court docs: 2 indicted in murder, dismemberment of man in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman accused of murdering her husband and ordering another person to dismember the body has been indicted. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was arrested last month after police discovered a man deceased inside a Middletown residence. According to the indictment, Vaughn is accused of shooting her husband,...
Man in jail after SWAT involved in standoff at residence in East Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been taken to jail after a regional SWAT team responded to the scene at an address in the 4500 block of Arcadia Boulevard Friday night on the report of a male who was making threats. >> Educators in southern Ohio working to respond to...
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
21-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Northside
Cincinnati police officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Kirby Avenue. Investigators have not said if there are any suspects.
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — One person has died after a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. According to District 4 police, calls of a shooting came in at 9:32 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Hutchins Road, near Reading Road. Police say the victim, 40-year-old Antonio Thrasher, was shot multiple...
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
UPDATE: At least 1 in custody after police surround Dayton house late Friday night
DAYTON — Police surrounded a house in the 40 block of East Norman Avenue late Friday night, trying to talk to a man who is refusing to come out. >> Students among injured aboard school buses in I-75 chain-reaction crash. Police were called to the address at about 10:56...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Driver charged for deadly wrong way crash on I-75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — A driver has been arrested after a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 last weekend. The fatal crash occurred Oct. 23 and left a community mourning 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus. Arlinghaus was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery.
1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
WILX-TV
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to court documents. The criminal complaint said Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint said Lily died “by means of...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
