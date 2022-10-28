Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Atlantic High School student honored during homecoming night after being killed in a crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Seventeen-year-old Atlantic High School senior Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. was honored on homecoming night Friday after he was tragically killed in a crash a week ago. His older sisters said he was very loving and kind. They said Hutchinson cared a lot about his family and was an amazing uncle.
Driver dies after hitting a mailbox, fence in early morning Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left a Winter Garden man dead. The crash happened near the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road, south of Demastus Lane around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling...
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy, 5, dies day after being hurt in morning DUI crash; Driver charged with DUI manslaughter: FHP
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old Florida boy has died from the injuries he suffered in a DUI crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa, the driver accused of striking the car the child was a passenger in, is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge.
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 5-year-old boy critical after DUI crash in Lake County; driver arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition and a woman was seriously injured after Florida Highway Patrol says a man suspected of DUI caused a crash in Lake County on Saturday. Troopers say this happened around 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road.
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed in Winter Garden neighborhood
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. They arrived to the area to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. FOX 35 talked with a neighbor who was home at the time, and says she heard the shots.
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning. Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
sflcn.com
Possible Relatives of Jamerican Woman who Died in Florida Being Sought
ORLANDO – A law office in Orlando, Florida is seeking information for possible beneficiaries of a Jamaican who died. The woman, Euleta Lileth Williams was married to James Williams who predeceased. It is believed that she might have relatives in Jamaica and as such the firm has reached out...
WESH
8-year-old child airlifted after being struck by car in Cocoa, officials say
COCOA, Fla. — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car in Cocoa and flown to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say they got a call about the crash at about 2:20 p.m. It happened near Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road. The boy's mother...
WESH
18-year-old shot, killed in Orange County remembered at vigil
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died after he was found shot in a crashed car. Detectives are still looking for the shooter who killed Jessiah Boyd in The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills last week. Dozens gathered in Eagles Nest...
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane. Deputies said a vehicle was driving northbound on South Orange Blossom Trail and...
click orlando
27-year-old killed in crash along State Road 429 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon near mile marker 21 along State Road 429 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 3:12 p.m., the driver — a man from Winter Garden — was headed south on the road...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Florida mother missing for more than a decade
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - What happened to Lacey Buenfil? The Florida mom has been missing for more than a decade and her disappearance remains unsolved. Buenfil, a mother of three, was last seen on surveillance video in 2011 at a gas station in Lake County. "I just absolutely fell in...
orangeobserver.com
WG police identify deceased in shooting
One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
