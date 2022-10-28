ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
Possible Relatives of Jamerican Woman who Died in Florida Being Sought

ORLANDO – A law office in Orlando, Florida is seeking information for possible beneficiaries of a Jamaican who died. The woman, Euleta Lileth Williams was married to James Williams who predeceased. It is believed that she might have relatives in Jamaica and as such the firm has reached out...
WG police identify deceased in shooting

One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
