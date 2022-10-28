Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
WALB 10
Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls. Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters...
WALB 10
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It is estimated that 100 million animals die each year due to water pollution. That’s why Lowndes County, the city of Valdosta and several residents are stepping up to help clean up pollution. On Friday, the group gathered dozens of bags of trash, trying to...
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Terrance Singleton, Sr.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - This October, we’re highlighting Terrance Singleton, Sr., a U.S. Navy and Army veteran. “The hardest task is more of a challenge, and I take those challenges head-on each time,” said Singleton. Singleton was a Navy E4 Seaman, served in the navy Reserves and then...
WALB 10
Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Crime has been on the rise in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), however, the community is coming together to find solutions. City leaders and residents came together and brainstormed several ways to try and win back the younger generation. They say there are programs available to help the youth in the community.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass announces No Fee November
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is waiving application fees for the Spring or Summer Semester 2023. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during November. Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money. Spring Semester...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta car drug bust
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after having drugs and a weapon in their car, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Elisha Edwards and Leroy Person are each charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related items.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
WALB 10
Valdosta police, fire departments respond to community concerns
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
First Coast News
Unsolved: The murder of Eugene "Johnny" Parnell
LIVE OAK, Fla. — I-10 carries scores of travelers every day through Suwanee County. Some local, some just passing through. In 1989 if you broke down, walking to a call box on the interstate was your only option for help. On December 4th, 1989 just after eight o'clock in the morning, Parnell Wrecker Service got a call that a motorist was broken down on I-10 about a mile and a half from US-90.
Valdosta, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wfxl.com
New youth center named after late Tift County coach, educator
The City of Tifton held the grand opening and building dedication for the Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center on Thursday. Construction of the youth center was made possible by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, City Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding, the Tift County Board of Education, and numerous donations from the community.
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
WALB 10
Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man. He is wanted on aggravated assault...
valdostatoday.com
Local CPA discusses business ethics at VSU
VALDOSTA – A local certified public accountant will give a talk on tough ethical business decisions at VSU during Ethics Awareness Week. Jim Godbee Jr., a local certified public accountant, will discuss the tough ethical decisions often faced in business from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Valdosta State University’s Health Sciences and Business Administration Building Auditorium.
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
