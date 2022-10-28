ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Smith
2d ago

AG Furgeson is just as BAD if not WORST than the DICTATOR that is in office right now. every time he turns around he's taxing this state for something, as it stands now the state of WASHINGTON has the highest gas tax ever seen. both need to be IMPEACHED

Jo Ellis
2d ago

An institution that stands up for what they blieve? I think they have the right to deny employment advances to folks who dont blieve what the school mission statement is? or not qualified? Seems like the serious saga continues..Don't 4get Church. U can go to jail for preaching what the Bible teaches..it's happened..communism slowly creeping in. Not so slow anymore. Prayer & Peace in our Soul is what i need.

Marilyn Beck-Upchurch
3d ago

How come everything against Furgeson or Inslee gets dismissed? No collusion going on here!

lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
Courthouse News Service

Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe

TACOMA, Wash. (CN) — Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed Seattle Pacific’s lawsuit...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Last-minute Seattle Redistricting tweaks could split part of University of Washington voters into Sawant’s District 3

The Seattle Redistricting Commission has kicked another local politics hornets nest with a last-minute proposal from a commissioner that would gerrymander the University of Washington campus — but not Greek Row and most of the school’s off-campus housing — into District 3 representing neighborhoods to the south including Montlake, the Central District, and Capitol Hill.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Patient at Western State Hospital Held in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient is jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of his 69-year-old roommate Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a medical-aid call at 6:55 p.m. Friday at the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Rolls Out Guaranteed Admissions Program for High Schoolers

Starting with the Class of 2023, school districts throughout Washington will be participating in the Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP). Students in the Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, Northshore School District and others may be eligible for guaranteed admissions to five of Washington’s public four-year institutions. This includes Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College, Washington State University and Western Washington University.
BELLEVUE, WA
Chronicle

Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%

After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
LONGVIEW, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

