UGREEN USB type-C Docking Station for Windows and macOS can connect a triple 4K external display set-up to most MacBooks

BGR.com
iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?
Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
iPhone owners will need new cables as Apple forced to use USB-C port by 2024
APPLE will be forced to use a new charging port on iPhones by 2024. A new EU law has been passed that means all phones, tablets and electronic devices must feature USB-C charging ports. All recent iPhone models have shipped with Apple's own proprietary power connector: Lightning. But that's all...
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
This Asus Chromebook drops to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
Best Buy have started the Black Friday deals early this year, including this 2-in-1 Chromebook for a record low price.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
notebookcheck.net
Early Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors leak online
It seems that it will not be long until third-party companies start selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through market places like AliExpress and eBay. Although we have been unable to find any yet, @UniverseIce has shared photos of several options for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra via their Twitter account. As the leaker stresses, it would be unwise to guess any of the device's display bezels from the screen protectors shown.
notebookcheck.net
Apple distributes first iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta builds
Earlier this week, Apple issued iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura. However, the company is now ready to move the next major updates for all three operating systems to its public beta channel. Accordingly, Apple has released iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 Ventura, should you wish to try any update before they reach stable status. As with any beta build, we would not recommend installing Beta 1 of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 Ventura on a daily driver.
The best tablet camera 2022: iPads, Android and Windows tablets with photo smarts
Capture high-quality images with the best tablet cameras on the market today.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Futuristic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold with Intel Core i5 and 512GB SSD drops to US$999 in early Black Friday sale
The exciting foldable from Lenovo may not be the most practical or powerful laptop on the market, but tech enthusiasts who can live with the downsides of being an early adopter of this new device category might want to check out a current deal for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
CNET
How to Pick the Best Keyboard Case for the iPad Pro
The most recent iPad Pro might be over a year old, but it's still a beast of a tablet thanks to its M1 processor, gorgeous display and optional 5G. And if you want to take full advantage of its powerful hardware and use it for more than just scrolling through social media, you should invest in a proper case with a built-in keyboard. Adding a keyboard to your iPad Pro helps it feel more like a real laptop, and makes it a great tool for typing up emails, essays and more while you're on the go. So read on if you're on the hunt for the best iPad Pro keyboard case options on the market right now.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro could use solid-state volume and power buttons
Apple could switch to solid-state volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro series. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made this claim based on his latest supply chain checks. To replicate the feeling of pressing a physical button, Apple will add two Taptic Engines to 2023’s Pro iPhones. iPhone...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
Digital Trends
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
notebookcheck.net
Narwal Freo robot vacuum launches with self-cleaning dock and smart features
The Narwal Freo robot vacuum has launched. The gadget has up to 3,000 Pa suction power and a roller brush to help it to pick up dust and hair. The device can intelligently adapt to carpets or hard floors, lifting the mop or vacuum brushes accordingly. The device can also adjust the pressure and water level for different surfaces to ensure a deep clean without damaging the surface.
Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro will get a major redesign with no physical buttons
The iPhone 15 models will deliver Apple’s big switch to USB-C next year. That’s what most rumors have said for a while. And Apple has confirmed that it will comply with the EU’s new law, though it didn’t specify when. But Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-connected Apple supply chain insider, claims the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also bring over another massive design change.
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 may get 8 GB RAM, periscope camera, and more
Even though the iPhone 14 family launched just last month, many are already looking at what the iPhone 15 models may offer. According to TrendForce, a Taiwanese research company, there may be some key upgrades in store for next year's iPhone. In a post earlier this week, TrendForce made several...
yankodesign.com
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
