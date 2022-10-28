Read full article on original website
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
Vogue
“Every Photographer Comes From A Different Place Within Blackness”: A First Look At Saatchi Gallery’s Historic The New Black Vanguard Exhibition
An hour before the party to celebrate The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion, Antwaun Sargent, the show’s stylish New York-based curator, walks in, casually dressed, espresso in hand. “It’s probably my ninth today,” he chuckles, admitting to straddling the line between exhaustion and elation. And it’s no wonder. Inspired by the book of the same name, the groundbreaking exhibition at Saatchi Gallery, which gloriously explores how today’s exciting new guard of young Black photographers are reframing Black representation, has been on tour for almost five years. The vanguard of image-makers in the show, including Campbell Addy, Nadine Ijewere, Tyler Mitchell and Micaiah Carter, are shifting cultural definitions around beauty, desire, fashion, art, identity and Black joy. It is a global generation – with roots across Lagos, New York, Accra, Atlanta, Johannesburg and everywhere in between – with work that represents those cultural shifts in real time.
Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' back on display
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Johannes Vermeer's “Girl with a Pearl Earring” went back on display at the Netherlands' Mauritshuis museum Friday, a day after climate activists targeted the 17th-century masterpiece. “We are incredibly grateful that ‘The Girl’ remained undamaged and is back in her...
$35 M. Rubens to Sotheby’s, New Artemisia Gentileschi Identified, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OLD MASTERS DEPARTMENT. It is a very big news day for very old paintings. An early Peter Paul Rubens, from around 1609, will hit the block at Sotheby’s in January with a high estimate of $35 million, Barron’s reports. The deliciously titled work, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist, was believed lost until it showed up at auction at the same house in 1998. It sold then for $5.5 million. Meanwhile, an anonymous 17th-century painting damaged in the 2020 Beirut explosion has been identified as an Artemisia Gentileschi, the New York Times reports. It is currently undergoing...
Guggenheim effect: how the museum helped transform Bilbao
Evening approaches Bilbao’s old port, bringing with it the joggers who pinball along the promenades, the tourists mulling a cruise on the dark green waters of the estuary, and the woman in the artisan ice-cream booth who keeps vigil behind tubs of dulce de leche, passionfruit and bubblegum-flavoured “blue smurf”.
A Sprawling Meret Oppenheim Survey Comes to MoMA
The story behind Object, the fur-shrouded teacup, spoon, and saucer for which Meret Oppenheim (1913–1985) is best known, goes like this: In 1936, Oppenheim met Pablo Picasso and Dora Maar for a meal in Paris, turning up to the Café de Flore in a bracelet she’d covered in ocelot. (In 1935, when money from her parents—who were then fleeing Nazi Germany—stopped coming in, Oppenheim began designing jewelry to support herself.) Her companions complimented it, moving Oppenheim to wonder what else she might coat in fur, and the result was Object, which she sold to the Museum of Modern Art a decade later.
architizer.com
intergenerational interweaving // Lechner & Lechner Architects
The non-profit housing estate Farmschachstrasse of the ” Gemeinnützige Salzburger Wohnbaugesellschaft m.b.H.” (GSWB) is located in the city of Saalfelden in Austria. The project was the result of an architecture competition in which the design team of architects , Johannes Schallhammer and Christine Lechner, lechner lechner schallhammer was able to convince.
Business Insider
Mondrian painting has been hanging upside down in art galleries for 75 years, art historian says
"New York City 1" by Piet Mondrian has been displayed with the lines thickening at the bottom for 75 years. An art historian told The Guardian that the thickening lines should actually be at the top. The painting will remain upside down to preserve the painting, The Guardian reported. The...
daystech.org
Dolunay Villa by Foster + Partners, surrounded by centuries-old olive trees
Dolunay Villa, designed by Foster + Partners in Mugla, Turkiye in 2019 and is an authentic design that blends fashionable structure and handicrafts. The type and site of the constructing, which is positioned on a mountainous land by the Aegean sea, was decided by contemplating the terrain circumstances. The villa is accessed from the north through a mountain street. Since the villa is positioned by profiting from the slope of the land, when seen from right here, the constructing gives the look of a single-story home.
mydesignagenda.com
Marble In Exclusive Designed Furniture Pieces
[wp_ad_camp_2] — Marble In Exclusive Designed Furniture Pieces has found its way throughout the years and has become a popular element in our interiors, both as an accessory, floor, wall covering or in the shape of amazing furniture pieces! When we talk about this trend, it’s pretty clear we are talking about an interdisciplinary trend.
BBC
Refugees share experiences through Bristol art project
An art exhibition that showcases the work of refugees living in the west of England has gone on display in Bristol. The Global Goals Centre has worked with 12 artists - most of whom were refugees - to create the project. "Voices: Art as Refuge" seeks to educate young people...
Sonia Boyce’s Venice Show Will Travel to U.K., Tampa Museum Gets Major Gift, and More: Morning Links for October 27, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Two United Nations groups—the U.N. Satellite Center and UNESCO—said that they are undertaking efforts to track damage to cultural locations in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the Associated Press reports. The initiative involves compiling a list of sites that have been damaged, like historical buildings, and sourcing satellite imagery to ascertain the extent of the destruction. Krista Pikkat , of UNESCO, told the wire service, “It’s important for us to document the damage, but also to make sure we have the information available before the recovery.” The country’s seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites have so far reportedly not been...
BBC
Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary
As he gazes at the eccentric, titanium-plated angles of Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum, Francisco Mulero, a tourist from Spain's Canary Islands, explains why he admires the building. "It's spectacular," he says. "Its exterior has the appearance of a ship sailing on waves and the inside of it has these infinite curves."
A beheaded monarch, subversive ceramics and oil drilling in Gateshead – the week in art
A gory Halloween history lesson that includes relics of the beheaded Charles I, as well as 18th-century death-cell portraits and an axe or two. This highly successful 19th-century artist became celebrated for painting meticulous portraits although she was born without arms or legs. Strange Clay. Lindsey Mendick and Edmund de...
yankodesign.com
The Deloitte Summit skyscraper in Vancouver was inspired by Japanese lanterns
Based in Tokyo, Japan, Studio OSO recently completed the Deloitte Summit in Vancouver. The impressive skyscraper is inspired by Japanese lanterns, with the stacked boxes that make up its body resembling the lanterns. The stacked boxes are placed on top of each other, resulting in the 24-story skyscraper which looks like a majestic sculpture!
The “Malady” of Impressionism: How Claims of Disability Haunted the Modernist Movement
In 1914, the Austrian actress Tilla Durieux was driven from Berlin to Paris some 15 times to sit for a portrait by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. In the resulting painting, Durieux looks serenely grave, fixing her gaze somewhere outside its shimmer of rose and honeyed tones. Writing years later, she described the severely arthritic artist. As he was wheeled into the room by a nurse, Durieux was “flabbergasted” by Renoir’s hands. His right, she noted, had been frozen by the arthritis in the gesture of holding a paintbrush; the left was contorted in such a way that it perfectly held a palette. A...
The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain
The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape
We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.Skimming into the ivory-stone courtyard, we hand our bikes to a waiting attendant and slink off to the pool, bagging loungers next to none other than Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville. My partner and I lazily raise our heads from our loungers as we spot him, but it’s...
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: A Guide to ’60s Design, as Seen Through Myopic Eyes & Rose-Colored Glasses (Part 1)
Every generation has a formative period. As a “Baby Bloomer”—what I call the tail end of the “Baby Boom” of postwar children (now in their 70s and 80s)—the mid- to late-’60s was a defining cultural, political and social era. Years ago, when my memory was still at 90 percent of its capacity (don’t ask what it is today), I wrote this recollection mixed with historical research and interviews on the design phenomena and language of this time.
Inside Doha’s “Forever Valentino” Exhibition—“What We Create Has to Stand the Test of Time”
“Forever Valentino,” the most comprehensive exhibition to date paying homage to the maison’s founder Valentino Garavani and the house’s haute couture legacy, opened last night at M7, the design and innovation hub in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Under the creative direction of Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Italian curator...
