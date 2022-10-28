Read full article on original website
Colorado manhunt underway for suspect accused in quadruple murder
A 21-year-old man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing four people around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in Aurora, Colorado, police say.
‘He was very violent,’ family member says suspect had criminal history
A family member of multiple people killed in a shooting early Sunday told FOX31 and Channel 2 the wanted suspect had made threats in the past.
COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
Man killed in first homicide in Fountain in 2022
The Fountain Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man following a bar fight early Saturday morning.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect
Police searched an Aurora neighborhood in the dark for a man suspected of slaying four people in an overnight shooting before fleeing the scene. Unable to find him, they resumed “at first light,” launching drones, and finding what they believe is his vehicle, but not him. “He is certainly considered armed, and he is obviously dangerous,” Police Chief Dan Oates said in an early morning press conference on Sunday. Police...
WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
WATCH: Multiple arrests tied to vehicle break-ins in Colorado Springs
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was killed and 11 others injured when a teenager crashed a stolen SUV in Aurora over the weekend. According to city police, eight teens and preteens were piled into the vehicle when it careened into a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive.
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Colorado woman says she also fell victim to an Uber scam
An Uber driver scam is making the rounds in Colorado. A Morrison woman says she fell victim to the scam less than a week ago.
WATCH: Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies suddenly
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
WATCH: National Cat Day 2022
Pair killed in shootout with Douglas County deputies identified as Pueblo residents
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in Lone Tree late Tuesday night during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies. David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, died during the 9-minute altercation with deputies inside the parking garage of RTD’s Lincoln light rail station. Both were from Pueblo.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
