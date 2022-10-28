DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event

Read full article on original website
I've been testing Google Pixel 7 Pro — and it blows away the Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Pixel 7 Pro's superior cameras and much lower price make it a no-brainer versus the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
daystech.org
Galaxy S23 Ultra To Bring Samsung’s Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years
The Galaxy S23 Ultra might deliver Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in years. It’s not simply because the corporate is switching to a 200MP major sensor having used a 108MP digital camera because the Galaxy S20 collection. But as a result of the agency has considerably improved its digital camera software program and picture processing algorithms.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro specs leak online ahead of launch
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are billed to launch before the end of the year, and will likely be among the first batch of phones to adopt Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Details of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have now leaked online, touting a 1-inch type IMX989 50 MP primary camera and other impressive bits of hardware.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Watch 200: Leaker shares conflicting images of unreleased affordable smartwatch
Earlier this month, the FCC published documentation for the Moto Watch 200, including box art. As we discussed at the time, the images shown presented the Moto Watch 200 as having a squircle-shaped display, unlike its predecessor. In effect, the change brings Motorola's budget smartwatch offering closer to some of its more expensive peers, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra. However, more recent images shared by @_snoopytech_ provide a potentially conflicting view.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Lite: Evidence emerges of smartphone being a re-branded CIVI 2
Kacper Skrzypek has discovered a new IMEI database listing relating to the CIVI 2, a smartphone that Xiaomi already sells in its home market. Referred to as the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the device carries the model number 2210129SG, with the 'G' suffix identifying it as a device that Xiaomi intends to sell globally. For reference, Xiaomi assigned '2210129SC' to the CIVI 2, which essentially confirms its existence as a Chinese exclusive release.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia PRO-I upgrades to livestreaming in Videography Pro mode via its latest software OTA
The Xperia PRO-I (an even more expensive version of the flagship Xperia 1 III Android smartphone with a ~1-inch sensor and a DisplayPort mode for its type-C port) has been issued another new OTA from Sony. Like the last, this one is intended to make live-streaming easier on the enterprise-focused ex-flagship variant.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition fails to match Xiaomi's advertised charging metrics in a real-world test
Xiaomi finally debuted its highly vaunted, new charging technology earlier this week. The company launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China, with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition featuring 210 W fast charging advertised to charge the phone in just 9 minutes. Its real-world performance may not be quite as impressive, however.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 4G is hyped as a Helio G99 class-leader prior to the smartphone's launch
Realme had hinted at performance as 1 of 3 key areas in which the upcoming 10 series would exhibit upgrades on these next-gen mid-range Android smartphones' imminent launch. Now, the BBK Electronics brand has elaborated on this by validating predictions of a switch to the Helio G99 processor in the 9 4G's successor.
notebookcheck.net
Unreleased Radeon RX 7900 GPU poses for the camera with a three-fan design and without a 12VHPWR power connector
AMD is set to unveil the RX 7000 series GPUs based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture on November 3. Rumors have it that Team Red will only unveil high-end models possibly the RX 7900/7900 XT and the RX 7800 XT. Now, mere days away from RX 7000 launch, hardware leaker @9550pro has managed to snag some pictures of what appears to be a RX 7900 model, maybe the RX 7900 XT.
notebookcheck.net
Early Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors leak online
It seems that it will not be long until third-party companies start selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through market places like AliExpress and eBay. Although we have been unable to find any yet, @UniverseIce has shared photos of several options for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra via their Twitter account. As the leaker stresses, it would be unwise to guess any of the device's display bezels from the screen protectors shown.
daystech.org
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why
Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Best mirrorless cameras in 2022
We've scoped out the best mirrorless cameras available to purchase in 2022 to cover any budget and skill level.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic introduces two new 32-inch IPS monitors with varying resolutions
ViewSonic has launched two new monitors, both spanning 32-inches across. Billed as the VA3209-MH and the VA3209-2K-MHD, the pair offer 1,200:1 contrast ratios, 250 cd/m² peak brightness and Adaptive Sync to minimise image tearing. Despite their names, ViewSonic has equipped both monitors with IPS panels, not VA ones. Additionally,...
notebookcheck.net
Oxfo OX1 e-bike with 135 km range and patented folding frame will soon crowdfund on Indiegogo
An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will shortly launch for the Oxfo OX1 electric bicycle. There are four models on offer, with EU and US variants. The top-end MAX model has up to 135 km (~84 miles) assistance range and a top speed of 35 kph (~22 mph) in the US. Oxfo claims that the bike has a patented unibody frame, which can fold to make it easier to transport.
Report: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a serious camera boost
If you thought the S22 Ultra was good in the dark, you ain't seen nothing yet
The best camera under $1000: proper cameras at prices you'll like
The best camera under $1000 will offer lots of useful features, excellent performance and superb handling
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped for an upgrade to One UI 5 based on Android 13
Samsung is rumored to have abandoned the Fan Edition versions of its Galaxy S-series flagship Android smartphones in 2022. It is not, however, slated to have ditched them in terms of software, as their most recent iteration, the S21 FE, is said to get no less than 4 major upgrades during its lifetime. The first of these might be one the way, and sooner rather than later.
