DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event

It seems that it will not be long until third-party companies start selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through market places like AliExpress and eBay. Although we have been unable to find any yet, @UniverseIce has shared photos of several options for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra via their Twitter account. As the leaker stresses, it would be unwise to guess any of the device's display bezels from the screen protectors shown.

6 HOURS AGO