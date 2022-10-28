Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Android Authority
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 or wait for the Galaxy S23?
The Galaxy S22 series is pretty great, but should you invest in it this late in the game?. Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, 2022. That means it’s been about eight months since the launch (at the time of writing), and we’re only a few months away from seeing what we expect to be the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
notebookcheck.net
Comparison review: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Samsung's Galaxy Bus2 Pro has become even more compact than its predecessor. The audio performance is tuned by AKG and supports 24-bit sound for the first time. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 rely on the support of Devialet's audio specialists, and Sony's LDAC codec is used for a wide transmission bandwidth.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Hits Retail at $3,500
We reviewed this Intel Core i7-1250U powered device back in August, and as it is one of a kind in several ways, it is good to see it reach US retail at last.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS: Which wearable works for you?
Samsung would like everyone to think it has dibs on the best smartwatches for Android users. While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is among the best Android smartwatches available, competitors are gunning for the same unofficial title. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS ranks among smartwatches right now, but it's a bit in limbo waiting for Wear OS 3.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked image suggests massive camera upgrade
Samsung's flagship Android phone is rumoured to feature a 200MP sensor, with greatly improved camera software
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
notebookcheck.net
Early Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors leak online
It seems that it will not be long until third-party companies start selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through market places like AliExpress and eBay. Although we have been unable to find any yet, @UniverseIce has shared photos of several options for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra via their Twitter account. As the leaker stresses, it would be unwise to guess any of the device's display bezels from the screen protectors shown.
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
notebookcheck.net
Oxfo OX1 e-bike with 135 km range and patented folding frame will soon crowdfund on Indiegogo
An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will shortly launch for the Oxfo OX1 electric bicycle. There are four models on offer, with EU and US variants. The top-end MAX model has up to 135 km (~84 miles) assistance range and a top speed of 35 kph (~22 mph) in the US. Oxfo claims that the bike has a patented unibody frame, which can fold to make it easier to transport.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 set for November 8 debut
Android ARM Chinese Tech Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will succeed the Dimensity 9000 as the Taiwanese company's next-gen flagship chipset. Earlier reports indicated that MediaTek was hoping to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by debuting earlier, and that now looks to be the case. While...
Android Authority
Leak suggests Xiaomi 13 Pro will get the $15 million camera upgrade
Also on the cards — Leica color processing, a larger battery, and the latest Qualcomm chip. Specs of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have leaked, suggesting the phone will get an upgraded primary shooter. A slightly larger battery, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and other refreshes are also...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi's Redmi Launches The World's Fastest-Charging Smartphone
Redmi has just announced the world’s fastest-charging smartphone. The company announced its Redmi Note 12 series of devices, consisting out of four devices. One of them offers the fastest charging around, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Redmi just launched the world’s fastest-charging smartphone, it supports 210W charging.
The best tablet camera 2022: iPads, Android and Windows tablets with photo smarts
Capture high-quality images with the best tablet cameras on the market today.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped for an upgrade to One UI 5 based on Android 13
Samsung is rumored to have abandoned the Fan Edition versions of its Galaxy S-series flagship Android smartphones in 2022. It is not, however, slated to have ditched them in terms of software, as their most recent iteration, the S21 FE, is said to get no less than 4 major upgrades during its lifetime. The first of these might be one the way, and sooner rather than later.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know about the 2023 flagship
Looking forward to the next big thing? The Samsung Galaxy S23 is still a few months out, but that hasn't stopped leakers from revealing tons of information about it.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic introduces two new 32-inch IPS monitors with varying resolutions
ViewSonic has launched two new monitors, both spanning 32-inches across. Billed as the VA3209-MH and the VA3209-2K-MHD, the pair offer 1,200:1 contrast ratios, 250 cd/m² peak brightness and Adaptive Sync to minimise image tearing. Despite their names, ViewSonic has equipped both monitors with IPS panels, not VA ones. Additionally,...
