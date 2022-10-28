Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Is payroll technology the future of fintech?
Fintech is an integral part of a winning strategy to compete for talent. Businesses that dug into their customer experience for higher profitability now need to dig into their employee experience for many of the same reasons. Enter fintech — where the consumer is the employee — offering organisations an easy way to boost their retention.
zycrypto.com
MintMe.com Coin Secures $25 Million Investment From GEM Digital Limited
MintMe.com Coin has received a $25,000,000 investment from GEM Digital Limited. Over the past two years, MINTME’s price has increased by over 50,000%, and this news sure will hasten the cryptocurrency’s ascent to the top. With over 70,000 users and counting, MintMe has proven to be a viable...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard, MENA Region’s BitOasis to Launch Crypto-Linked Cards
BitOasis, the cryptocurrency platform for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), have partnered “to launch a series of crypto card programs in the region that will facilitate day to day usage of cryptocurrencies at points of sale and across ecommerce platforms.”. BitOasis customers will...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 28 October 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Credit Suisse to cut 9,000 jobs, raise $4bn in capital as part of new transformation plan. Credit Suisse is set to cut around 9,000 jobs and “radically restructure” its investment...
zycrypto.com
Web3 marketing solution WOM Protocol announces partnership with crypto agency, BR Group
WOM Protocol, a Web3 marketing solution, is pleased to announce a marketing partnership with BR Group, a globally recognized crypto agency. Since 2016, BR Group has helped over 850 clients worldwide with market-making, marketing, and technical development services supporting web3 projects as they scale their communities. The partnership will make...
Paramount Stock Downgraded by Wells Fargo, Again, as Analyst Outlines Streaming Strategy, Deal Options
Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had a Halloween surprise for investors, downgrading his rating on Paramount Global shares to “underweight” and cutting his stock price target from $19 to $13. And that even though he had just in early October downgraded the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $40. “We’ve been bulls on Paramount’s content and streaming execution. While those aspects have trended well – and credit due to management – it increasingly feels like a myopic view on the stock,” the analyst had explained his first downgrade back at the start of the month. “We’re...
aiexpress.io
Arnica raises $7M in Seed Funding
Arnica, an Atlanta, GA-based behavior-based provide chain safety software program firm, raised $7M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Enterprise Companions, with participation from Avi Shua, Dror Davidoff, and Baruch Sadogursky. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up...
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to notch its first monthly gain since July following two straight monthly losses.
TechCrunch
Venture capital will soon be brimming with ghosts
“There’s more dry powder powder than ever before.”. “There’s never been a better time to start a startup.”. “Discipline is the new scale.” (OK, OK, I made that last one up, but didn’t you kind of believe it?). The tech industry loves generalizations — and don’t...
Insider is seeking nominations for CEOs who revolutionized the business world in 2022. Here's how to make your selection.
Insider is seeking the most transformative CEOs of 2022. Nominees should be corporate leaders making major contributions and standing out from peers.
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Payer, AmEx team up on B2B payments acceptance in Nordics
Swedish B2B technology company Payer has forged an alliance with American Express (AmEx) to promote the adoption of digital payments across the Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Under the tie-up, firms that use Payer to make digital B2B transactions can accept payments through American Express Cards. The...
thefastmode.com
Cisco, JTOWER, MKI & Airspan Deploy Local 5G Open RAN for In-building Infrastructure Sharing
Cisco, JTOWER, MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY (MKI), and Airspan Networks announced that the companies have deployed a local 5G Open RAN environment for in-building infrastructure sharing, accelerating the introduction of local 5G in Japan. The deployment is built with Cisco Private 5G, JTOWER’s Local 5G in-building infrastructure sharing system, Airspan’s 5G...
How the Blockchain Can Help Us Build a More Sustainable World
Imagine a future where every product you purchase is environmentally safe and socially sustainable, empowered by blockchain. Where the materials used to make those products come from sustainable sources, and the people who make them are treated fairly. It may sound like a utopian dream, but with blockchain, everyone can...
How IoT can help startups rocket their journey to the next level
This is 2022 and almost everything in the world today is driven by the internet. In fact, the world has advanced from the basic nuances of the internet and the focus is now changing to the Internet of Things. We all know and would agree that the IoT is among the most spectacular and fascinating fundamentals of the ongoing digital revolution. We are dwelling in times where cars are now internet enabled. Needless to say, we will get to see some massive transformations riding on IoT in the coming years. The future indeed belongs to IoT and the world must embrace the transition before it is too late.
blockworks.co
DeFi Platform Exploited for $14.5M Despite Security Audits
Despite having had several firms conduct security audits of its smart contract code, Team Finance has been exploited for millions. The latest exploit against crypto platform Team Finance — which lost some $14.5 million of various tokens — occurred despite a number of recent security audits, according to the company.
NBC Los Angeles
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on Where Google Maps and AI Chatbots Meet
Salesforce's Clara Shih thinks of its Einstein chatbot technology as a tool which does for work what Google Maps does in optimizing routes for drivers. Unloading mundane tasks and allow customer service representatives to focus on higher-order problem solving is the key. "It's absolutely critical. I mean, right now, so...
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
The Q3 2022 Blockchain Security Report
A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million. In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022, and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021.
Shuffle Board: New BB&B CEO, Children’s Place Taps CFO, HR Heads Named at Fanatics, Aii
Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
Comments / 0