ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man arrested after stabbing at Hazel Dell Halloween party

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing a person at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the suspect had...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Bee

Drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School

Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer near Cleveland High who they say was selling to some of the studentsA drug dealer for whom there was an outstanding warrant has been arrested for "delivery of controlled substances to minors" near Cleveland High School. On Wednesday, September 28, at 11:13a.m., a Central Precinct officer responded to a report by Portland Public Schools of a missing 16-year-old female — a student at Cleveland High School, who reportedly was last observed with Clark, a suspected supplier of drugs for students. To quickly locate the student, responding PPB officers requested the assistance of the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide

Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead. Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Schaff and Nye both lived at...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds

A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County

A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Man in custody after his mother found stabbed to death in Beaverton home, police say

Officers arrested a man Thursday night after finding his mother dead in a Southwest Beaverton home, the Beaverton Police Department said. Police were called to a single-family house in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at about 4:15 p.m. after a report of an assault with a sword. There, officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene, police said.
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy