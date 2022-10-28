Read full article on original website
Hazel Dell bar owner allegedly threatened cannabis shop employees
The owner of a bar was arrested in Hazel Dell Saturday night after returning to a cannabis dispensary where he allegedly threatened employees with a gun.
kptv.com
Man arrested after stabbing at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing a person at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the suspect had...
CCSO: Man threatened to shoot woman outside Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell
A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities said he threatened to shoot an elderly woman outside a Fred Meyer store in Hazel Dell Saturday evening.
Family files $1.18M lawsuit against Portland Public Schools following student’s assault
A $1.18 million lawsuit against Portland Public Schools was filed Friday following the assault of a student at Grant High School in January.
WWEEK
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
kptv.com
Former custodian for Vancouver Public Schools pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A former custodian who is accused of putting video cameras in at least one Vancouver school locker room has pled guilty. James Mattson, 38, pleaded guilty last Friday to 137 counts of voyeurism, plus two aggravating factors. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School
Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer near Cleveland High who they say was selling to some of the studentsA drug dealer for whom there was an outstanding warrant has been arrested for "delivery of controlled substances to minors" near Cleveland High School. On Wednesday, September 28, at 11:13a.m., a Central Precinct officer responded to a report by Portland Public Schools of a missing 16-year-old female — a student at Cleveland High School, who reportedly was last observed with Clark, a suspected supplier of drugs for students. To quickly locate the student, responding PPB officers requested the assistance of the...
kptv.com
Beaverton man in custody after elderly mother found killed with ‘bladed weapon’
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has taken a man into custody after his elderly mother was found dead early Thursday evening. Police say the woman was killed by injuries originating from a “bladed weapon.”. Beaverton police were first dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to reports of...
Acura hits, critically injures motorcyclist in Clark County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night when he was hit by a motorist on NE 72nd in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
WWEEK
Gonzalez Campaign Sends Hardesty Cease-and-Desist Letter Alleging “Patently False, Libelous Statements”
On Sunday, the campaign of Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez sent a cease-and-desist letter to City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty over what the Gonzalez campaign alleges are “patently false, libelous statements” Hardesty made over the past month about Gonzalez. The letter comes less than two weeks before...
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
kptv.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide
Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead. Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Schaff and Nye both lived at...
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responds to altercation between deputy and student
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has shared its version of a recent physical incident between a student and a deputy working as a school resource officer. Students at Reynolds High say the school’s resource deputy assaulted a student earlier this month — slamming her to the ground and putting his knees on her chest after she punched another student.
Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds
A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
kptv.com
Portland man found guilty of federal drug, gun and money laundering charges
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A federal jury in Portland has convicted a man with several prior felony convictions on new drug, gun and money laundering charges, according to the Oregon D.A.’s Office. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to...
kptv.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for using a stolen identity to try to buy $80 thousand luxury car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to federal prison in Portland Thursday for using stolen identities to get food stamps and try to buy a luxury vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. According to court documents, in April 2019,...
Man in custody after his mother found stabbed to death in Beaverton home, police say
Officers arrested a man Thursday night after finding his mother dead in a Southwest Beaverton home, the Beaverton Police Department said. Police were called to a single-family house in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at about 4:15 p.m. after a report of an assault with a sword. There, officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene, police said.
