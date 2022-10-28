Columbus artist opening multi-floor “horror experience” and Ohio’s first special effects trade school studio inside massive Mansfield factory

Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
614now.com
Columbus Brewing provides update, target opening time, for near east side restaurant and taproom
In case you didn’t know, Columbus Brewing Company—which is currently located on the City’s west side—is bringing an exciting new restaurant and taproom to the Trolley District development. The development is located on the city’s near east side, which means Columbus Brewing will be bringing even...
cwcolumbus.com
A local boy's custom Halloween costume earns him free McDonald's fries for a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nine-year-old Blake Mompher, who went viral for his custom french fries costume that fits over his wheelchair, has a big smile on his face after receiving a certificate for free fries for a year from McDonald's. On Sunday McDonald's threw a Halloween party for Blake...
614now.com
Columbus Food Adventures performs blind hummus taste test from 12 local spots; Here are the results
If you’ve ever wondered where to find some of the best local hummus and baba ganoush, Columbus Food Adventures has you covered. The local foodie entity–which is responsible for a variety of Columbus food tours, the Trust Fall program and more–recently held a blind taste-test of 12 varieties of hummus and 8 types of baba ganoush, mostly sourced from Central Ohio restaurants.
614now.com
Multiple local Krogers opening new food halls with national brands like Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, Fuku Fried Chicken, more
Your weekly trip to the grocery store is about to be a whole lot more exciting. That’s because this fall, Kroger is are partnering with Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside three local Kroger stores this year. The new food halls will open inside the...
cwcolumbus.com
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
WSYX ABC6
Nationwide Children's employee accused of exposing himself to child fired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Children's Hospital confirmed to ABC 6/FOX 28 it has fired an employee from its child care center. In a statement, the hospital said it was made aware of potentially inappropriate behavior by the now-former employee earlier this week. According to the police report, the...
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
Suspect in woman’s death in east Columbus found out of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police said is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in east Columbus this week has been found out of state. According to Columbus police, 54-year-old Charles D. Rocker was found Friday at a hospital out of state and is being detained by law enforcement there. […]
columbusfreepress.com
Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way
On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State to change stadium entrance song away from Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Buckeyes make the walk from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium at the next home game, there will be a new song that greets the team. For the last few years, Ohio State has made the walk down the north ramp and across the field to their locker room to "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
614now.com
Car with passengers shot multiple times outside of Columbus gas station and restaurant; one in critical condition
A shooting at a northeast side gas station and eatery has left one person in critical condition. According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station located at 1486 N. Cassidy Ave. at 3:50 a.m. due to reports of shots being fired. Officers...
