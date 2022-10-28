ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Ohio man pleads guilty to filming repeated assaults of girlfriend who later died

By Corey Morris
YourErie
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Ohio man has been sentenced for repeatedly assaulting his then-girlfriend while forcing their children to watch. She later died in a hospital.

The Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that Thomas Joe Graley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder on Oct. 26. Graley was sentenced to 25 years in prison (he was credited 346 days of time served).

Western PA mail carrier received 4.5kg of meth, 80kg of marijuana; pleads guilty

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Graley abused, beat and “punished” his then-girlfriend while he videotaped. He forced their children to watch the beatings for more than three weeks.

Despite the videotaping, nobody came forward to report any of the domestic violence before the victim was hospitalized. The domestic violence had been ongoing for more than two years behind closed doors, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

The victim died three days after being hospitalized. The children now are residing with family members.

Comments / 15

Carol Markle
2d ago

only for 25 years? that's not right. A life was taken, he took the kids away from their mommy, those children saw it happening they are now scarred for life. I pray the kids are now in a safe environment and getting counseling.

Kevin Mayle
2d ago

He did this in front of their kids??? He should of got life with out any chance at parole

