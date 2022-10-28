Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Best OLED TVs of 2022: Top 4 Televisions Recommended By Expert Websites
Televisions have come a long way since the days of their debut in the 1930s. While finding a crystal-clear picture for your favorite shows and movies is relatively easy these days, organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) is the latest technology on the market that can make a huge difference in the way we consume content. OLED may be best known for high-end products like Apple, Samsung, and Google, whose screens use the technology, but it’s also gaining popularity in everyday televisions.
notebookcheck.net
Sketchy Galaxy S23 promotional material purports an early January launch date for the 2023-bound flagships
While there have been plenty of leaks detailing the Galaxy S23 series' innards, there have been no rumours about their tentative release date. If the last few launch cycles are anything to go by, one can expect Samsung to unveil its 2023 flagships sometime between late January and February. However, a new leak suggests that one could get their hands on a shiny new Galaxy S23 a lot earlier.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 Pro knocks the Google Pixel 7 Pro off the top of the DxOMark camera charts
Google's Pixel 7 Pro and Honor's Magic4 Ultimate have just lost their joint position as #1 in terms of DxOMark's rear camera scores to the Huawei Mate 50 Pro. The first-gen XMAGE flagship smartphone has been unveiled as the testing group's new champion in this respect, grabbing acclaim for its auto-focus, dynamic range and ability to capture high detail with its triple rear shooters.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro specs leak online ahead of launch
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are billed to launch before the end of the year, and will likely be among the first batch of phones to adopt Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Details of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have now leaked online, touting a 1-inch type IMX989 50 MP primary camera and other impressive bits of hardware.
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Lite: Evidence emerges of smartphone being a re-branded CIVI 2
Kacper Skrzypek has discovered a new IMEI database listing relating to the CIVI 2, a smartphone that Xiaomi already sells in its home market. Referred to as the Xiaomi 13 Lite, the device carries the model number 2210129SG, with the 'G' suffix identifying it as a device that Xiaomi intends to sell globally. For reference, Xiaomi assigned '2210129SC' to the CIVI 2, which essentially confirms its existence as a Chinese exclusive release.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Watch 200: Leaker shares conflicting images of unreleased affordable smartwatch
Earlier this month, the FCC published documentation for the Moto Watch 200, including box art. As we discussed at the time, the images shown presented the Moto Watch 200 as having a squircle-shaped display, unlike its predecessor. In effect, the change brings Motorola's budget smartwatch offering closer to some of its more expensive peers, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra. However, more recent images shared by @_snoopytech_ provide a potentially conflicting view.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: Specifications leak for forthcoming 1-inch and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-touting flagship
TechGoing has revealed most of the specifications for the X90 Pro Plus, a smartphone that is rumoured to be Vivo's flagship for 2023. Emerging during the same week that Vivo showcased X90 camera details, TechGoing alleges that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989V, a modified version of the 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to Vivo, the new sensor would provide 77% better light sensitivity than the X80 Pro Plus' primary camera.
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
yankodesign.com
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
notebookcheck.net
Early Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors leak online
It seems that it will not be long until third-party companies start selling screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series through market places like AliExpress and eBay. Although we have been unable to find any yet, @UniverseIce has shared photos of several options for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra via their Twitter account. As the leaker stresses, it would be unwise to guess any of the device's display bezels from the screen protectors shown.
notebookcheck.net
Unreleased Radeon RX 7900 GPU poses for the camera with a three-fan design and without a 12VHPWR power connector
AMD is set to unveil the RX 7000 series GPUs based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture on November 3. Rumors have it that Team Red will only unveil high-end models possibly the RX 7900/7900 XT and the RX 7800 XT. Now, mere days away from RX 7000 launch, hardware leaker @9550pro has managed to snag some pictures of what appears to be a RX 7900 model, maybe the RX 7900 XT.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
notebookcheck.net
Oxfo OX1 e-bike with 135 km range and patented folding frame will soon crowdfund on Indiegogo
An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will shortly launch for the Oxfo OX1 electric bicycle. There are four models on offer, with EU and US variants. The top-end MAX model has up to 135 km (~84 miles) assistance range and a top speed of 35 kph (~22 mph) in the US. Oxfo claims that the bike has a patented unibody frame, which can fold to make it easier to transport.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 set for November 8 debut
Android ARM Chinese Tech Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will succeed the Dimensity 9000 as the Taiwanese company's next-gen flagship chipset. Earlier reports indicated that MediaTek was hoping to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by debuting earlier, and that now looks to be the case. While...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped for an upgrade to One UI 5 based on Android 13
Samsung is rumored to have abandoned the Fan Edition versions of its Galaxy S-series flagship Android smartphones in 2022. It is not, however, slated to have ditched them in terms of software, as their most recent iteration, the S21 FE, is said to get no less than 4 major upgrades during its lifetime. The first of these might be one the way, and sooner rather than later.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event
The Mavic 3 Classic has leaked again, DJI's next drone. Based on information provided by Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Mavic 3 Classic should be cheaper than the regular model, but mainly because of an omitted feature. Meanwhile, DJI has now confirmed the date and time of its next hardware launch event.
TechRadar
To beat a 16-inch iPad, Samsung should revive its weirdest tablet
Rumors of a massive new iPad 16-inch model have me very excited, as a fan of a category I call Obnoxiously Large Mobile Devices. While others scoff, I greet the news with glee. I’m a huge sucker for massive screens, and I rejoice when I find my new toy is too big for every bag I own.
Comments / 0