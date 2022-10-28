ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Soundgarden With Epic Kellyoke Cover: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 2 days ago

No one sings like you anymore, Chris Cornell . But if anyone could do justice to the late singer-drummer-guitarist, it would be Kelly Clarkson , who performed a passionate cover of Soundgarden ‘s “Black Hole Sun” for the Friday (Oct. 28) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show .

For the latest installment of her show’s Kellyoke live music series, Clarkson and her band, My Band Y’all, transformed from country-pop vocalist and her daytime talk show’s in-house musicians to a full-on grunge rock group as they performed Soundgarden’s biggest hit. Everyone dressed in black, they made it rain with the sounds of razor-sharp electric guitars as the “Stronger” singer soared through Cornell’s famous lyrics.

“Black hole sun / Won’t you come and wash away the rain?” Clarkson belted, lit by flashing blue-green stage lights. “Black hole sun / Won’t you come / Won’t you come / Won’t you come?”

“Black Hole Sun” was released in 1994 at the height of Soundgarden’s popularity. A single off their Billboard 200 -topping record Superunknown , the track spent seven weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and earned the Seattle rock band a Grammy Award for best hard rock performance and a nomination for best rock song.

Clarkson may be on a rock kick this week; just one day prior to the Soundgarden cover, she and My Band Y’all performed a charged rendition of Jimmy Eat World’s 2001 smash “ The Middle ” for Kellyoke. Three days before that, she opted for a softer approach to the genre, singing Peter Frampton’s “ Baby, I Love Your Way.

Watch Kelly Clarkson take on Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” above.

Comments / 0

