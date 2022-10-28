Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash

Avrohom Pam (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said.

Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.

Around 5:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Lanes Mills Road for the serious motor vehicle crash. Investigation determined that Pam was driving a 2021 Ford Van in the rightmost lane on Lanes Mills Road. He struck a 2019 Honda CRV driven by John Arendt, Jr., 73, of Brick Township.

As a result, the force moved Arendt’s car into the northbound lane of traffic where it struck Avon’s 2012 Ford Mustang head-on.

According to police, a verbal altercation took place between Pam and Arendt which caused the crash along with Pam’s reckless driving.

Avon suffered serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, authorities said. Arendt was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries where he was treated for his injuries and released. Pam remained on the scene and did not require medical attention.

On June 12, 2022 Pam was charged and subsequently processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail and later released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy who presented the case to the Grand Jury on behalf of the State, and commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Squad, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collective and cooperative assistance in connection with this investigation leading to Pam’s arrest and now his indictment.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.