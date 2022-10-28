ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Orange County homeowners frustrated by relentless flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family was forced from their home due to Hurricane Ian, and now, they are once again dealing with flooding. In fact, the torrential downpours Thursday night caused several high water issues. Carmina Ozaeta pointed to a container in front of her Palm Lane...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Whistleblower Exposes Security Threats, Felonies at Supervisor of Elections

A whistleblower is making bombshell claims that have exposed serious security threats, election integrity concerns and potential felonies taking place under Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles. The revelations are raising big concerns just ahead of another major election and casting doubt on the longtime local Democrat Supervisor of Elections.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Man turns himself in after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon has turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Winter Garden. It happened early Saturday morning and neighbors were nervous to see the SWAT team show up. Winter Garden police say around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL

