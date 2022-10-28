Read full article on original website
WESH
Orange County homeowners frustrated by relentless flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family was forced from their home due to Hurricane Ian, and now, they are once again dealing with flooding. In fact, the torrential downpours Thursday night caused several high water issues. Carmina Ozaeta pointed to a container in front of her Palm Lane...
click orlando
Stone Island residents in Volusia still flooded nearly month after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. – It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian hit, and some Central Florida communities are still underwater. In Deltona, Stone Island on Lake Monroe is prone to flooding, but the county said it’s never taken on as much water as it’s still dealing with.
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
Early morning fire shuts down turnpike in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning fire shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike Monday morning in Osceola County. The fire happened near the 229-mile marker just south of Canoe Creek service plaza just before 5 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of...
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
FEMA set to hire hundreds in Florida to aid in hurricane recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian more than a month later, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to hire hundreds of people to help out. There are more than 300 open positions available statewide, including in Orlando and Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
wogx.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
WESH
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms, expected to strengthen into tropical storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed and forecasters are continuing to track it. The system was located about 195 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 480 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman. Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 had winds of 40 mph and...
positivelyosceola.com
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
westorlandonews.com
Whistleblower Exposes Security Threats, Felonies at Supervisor of Elections
A whistleblower is making bombshell claims that have exposed serious security threats, election integrity concerns and potential felonies taking place under Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles. The revelations are raising big concerns just ahead of another major election and casting doubt on the longtime local Democrat Supervisor of Elections.
Streets flooded in Winter Park after heavy rain Friday morning
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Several streets in Winter Park were flooded after early morning storms on Friday. Streets in and around North Denning Drive were flooded after the rain moved through the area. Strong storms impacted parts of Orange County, including Winter Park for hours. Read: Florida doesn’t protect...
Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In early 2020, a state senator filed a bill that received no attention, no committee hearing and no chance of passage, but could have given thousands of Floridians a chance to avoid the damage brought by Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
Man dead in Orange County from a motorcycle crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Friday night on the Florida Turnpike, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened at 7:30 p.m. at exit 254, near South Orange Blossom and south of the Beachline Expressway. According to FHP, The man flew...
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
Driver dies after hitting a mailbox, fence in early morning Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left a Winter Garden man dead. The crash happened near the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road, south of Demastus Lane around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling...
WESH
Police: Man turns himself in after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon has turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Winter Garden. It happened early Saturday morning and neighbors were nervous to see the SWAT team show up. Winter Garden police say around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they...
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
