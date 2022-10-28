Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Sterling Trading Tech Selected by Avenue Securities to Bring Brazilian Investors Access to US Markets
Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced it has signed with Avenue Securities, a U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, “to provide its suite of technology solutions to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Stripe Launches Operations in Thailand
Stripe recently announced its general availability in Thailand, where its financial infrastructure platform will “help solve the complex payments issues facing Thai businesses.”. Tee Chayakul, Thailand country director at Stripe, said:. “Thailand’s digital economy is one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia. However, moving money on the internet...
Global population about to hit 8 billion
On Nov. 15, the world’s population is expected to pass 8 billion. Global population is growing by over 70 million per year, with 80 percent of that growth concentrated in the poorest countries least equipped to feed, educate or employ these additional people. This growth contributes to widespread poverty and environmental degradation. Slowing it would have widespread economic and environmental benefits.
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces Free Shareholder Engagement, Voting for Retail Investors
European investment platform Lightyear has rolled out voting alongside in-app communication, “giving shareholders and publicly traded companies a seamless way to engage with each other.”. This feature is “a first for many countries around Europe, where this level of ownership and transparency is lacking for retail investors.”. Democratizing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7M Series A
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding “led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital.”. The investment round “comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin’s AAZZUR, Channel Capital Enter Embedded Lending Partnership
Embedded finance integrator AAZZUR and alternative asset manager Channel Capital have formed “an embedded lending partnership.”. The multi-faceted partnership will “see AAZZUR supporting Channel’s digital SME lending strategy.”. Channel has invested significantly in “developing proprietary systems using APIs, Open Banking and cloud-based technologies to provide much-needed finance...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedish Fintech Payer, American Express to Support B2B Payments Across the Nordics
Payer, the B2B technology company specializing in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, with a mission to digitalize the B2B industry wherever payments play a central role, has announced that it will now facilitate American Express payments “across the Nordics in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.”. This means that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sumsub Introduces No-Code User Journeys to Help Firms Conduct Verification
Sumsub, a global tech company providing customizable KYC, KYB, KYT, and AML solutions, announced the launch of Workflow Builder, a feature enabling businesses “to create user verification workflows tailored to specific triggers and risk scenarios.”. This new offering will “allow companies to automate onboarding decision-making with flexible rules and...
crowdfundinsider.com
InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network, a Gift Card Provider in Australia
InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider “known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards.”. The acquisition “enhances InComm Payments’ ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth...
crowdfundinsider.com
Change starts at the top: FCA Looks to Embed Competitiveness, Leverage More Regtech
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) CEO Nikhil Rathi delivered a speech last week that reflected upon the ever-changing regulatory environment. Rathi re-affirmed the FCA’s mission of fostering competition stating, “we will continue to embed competitiveness throughout our regulatory approach,” while noting this will not come to the detriment of protection.
TechCrunch
5 ways biotech startups can mitigate risk to grow sustainably in the long run
Naturally, a generous flow of financing generates excitement for everyone involved. Capital is the fuel that advances scientific and technological innovation, and it means a life science startup can create products that benefit the world at large. But what happens when the funding suddenly dries up?. In the world of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Wellness Platform Envestnet Partners with FNZ, a Global Wealth Platform
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), a provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, announced that it is partnering with FNZ, a global wealth platform, to create “a fully digital, integrated wealth management experience for the U.S. market.”. The integration of Envestnet’s and FNZ‘s platform will “allow for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Jumio, Provider of AI enhanced Identity Orchestration, AML Solutions, Introduces Enhanced KYX Platform
Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, unveiled its extended Jumio KYX Platform, with “an integrated orchestration hub benefiting from the company’s acquisition of 4Stop.”. The platform “streamlines fraud and eKYC/AML compliance management with the intuitive one-stop orchestration hub, which brings together...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Ramp Simplifies How Firms Spend, Finance Bills Internationally
Ramp, the finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announced international capabilities “for bill payments, short-term bill financing, and employee reimbursement products.”. Businesses on Ramp can now “consolidate their international and domestic spend, pay international vendors, and reimburse international employees for out-of-pocket expenses in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
crowdfundinsider.com
Prosper Marketplace Provides Access to Fixed-Rate Home Equity Loan Product
Prosper Marketplace announced access to a new fixed-rate Home Equity Loan (HELoan) product for its customers in select US markets, “following the lending platform’s strong performance in personal loan origination last quarter.”. This new product “complements Prosper’s suite of home equity products and resources and allows homeowners to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Firms Look to New PM Rishi Sunak to Clear the Path for Digital Asset Innovation
With the advent of a new Prime Minister in the UK, expectations are high that Rishi Sunak will chart a determined path to enable Fintech innovation, including in the digital assets ecosystem. In the past few days, a new Financial Services and Markets bill was approved by Parliament with a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Filecoin Keeps Pushing Forward, Announces CDN Availability for the Masses
AWS competitor Filecoin has announced the availability of its CDN labeled “Filecoin Saturn.”. Filecoin, a project from Protocol Labs, harkens back to the initial coin offering (ICO) days when it raised a whopping $200+ million with the assistance of Coinlist. While most coin offerings of that generation withered and died, and some were the target of enforcement action, Filecoin has forged ahead with its stated mission.
crowdfundinsider.com
AXA XL Insurance Establishes Innovation Office in the Americas
AXA XL Insurance has launched an Underwriting Innovation Office in the Americas to drive innovation “in support of business initiatives, appointing Rose Hall, currently Head of Construction Innovation, as Head of Innovation, Americas to lead activities.”. According to AXA XL’s Americas CEO Joe Tocco:. “Innovating has long been...
