Lexington, KY

Oscar Tshiebwe Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky center and reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List.

Tshiebwe is one of 20 centers named to the preseason list:

  • Charles Bediako, Alabama
  • Oumar Ballo, Arizona
  • PJ Hall, Clemson
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
  • Dereck Lively II, Duke
  • Colin Castleton, Florida
  • Osun Osunniyi, Iowa State
  • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
  • Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
  • Armando Bacot, North Carolina
  • Moussa Cissé, Oklahoma State
  • Kel'el Ware, Oregon
  • Zach Edey, Purdue
  • Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
  • Fardaws Aimaq, Texas Tech
  • Adem Bona, UCLA
  • Adama Sonogo, UConn
  • Branden Carlson, Utah
  • Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky
  • Jack Nunge, Xavier

Tshiebwe has also been tabbed a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, as well as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year by the conference. He is now one of five Cats who've been selected to a position award watch list:

  • PG Sahvir Wheeler: Bob Cousy Award Watch List
  • SG Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves: Jerry West Award Watch List
  • SF Chris Livingston: Julius Erving Award Watch List
  • C Oscar Tshiebwe: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

The preseason awards keep on coming for the UK superstar. Tshiebwe and the Wildcats will open the season in just 10 days, welcoming Howard to Rupp Arena on Nov. 7.

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

5-Star '24 Center Flory Bidunga Has Been Offered by Kentucky

Kentucky and Indiana are reportedly in discussions to play one-another in a multi-year series

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

