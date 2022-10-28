Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
NBC 29 News
Pediatric doctors in Charlottesville area seeing a surge in patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors in the Charlottesville area say they are staying very busy with lines of sick children needing to be seen. While there’s been a lot of talk of RSV, one doctor at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says its more than just that virus. “This fall...
Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Family surprisingly finds flying squirrel in toilet of their Powhatan home
The owner of a Powhatan animal and wildlife removal service encountered a shocking surprise on Thursday morning, when he received a curious call from a client.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
q101online.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
NBC 29 News
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from October 23 through 30
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 23 through 30. Man considered armed and dangerous arrested following shooting in Amherst County. Deputies said they responded to an incident on Amethyst Lane to what could be a shooting. Officials said Joshua Aaron Dominguez was arrested without incident...
‘The shelters are so overrun’: Powhatan couple volunteers their time sheltering animals, taking photos for local shelters
One Powhatan couple is taking time out of their lives to volunteer and take in multiple animals, ranging from dogs to pigs and donkeys, many of them with special needs.
Ashland Police: Missing at-risk senior found safe
The Ashland Police Department and Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a woman that went missing from Ashland on Friday afternoon.
969wsig.com
New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police
Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
