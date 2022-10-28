ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
Shopping cart killer due in court today

Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police

Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
Former FCCW employee facing charges

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
