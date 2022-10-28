ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

upstatespartans.com

Men's Golf Treks to the Lowcountry for A Crack at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate

Daniel Island Intercollegiate | Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2022. Daniel Island Club (Par 72; 7,446 yards) | Charleston, S.C. Teams (17): UAB, Campbell, Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, FGCU, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville, Louisiana Tech, Loyola Maryland, Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, USC Upstate, Wofford. Tournament Lineup.
CHARLESTON, SC
ncataggies.com

A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon

NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Easley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. Troopers said a Mazda SUV was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

