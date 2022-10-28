Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Men's Basketball Set for Final Tune Up for the 2022-23 Season as It Hosts Erskine in an Exhibition Tuesday
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – With Big South Media Day having come and gone, signaling an official start to the preparations for the 2022-23 men's basketball season, USC Upstate men's basketball now turns its attention to its lone preseason exhibition as it welcomes Erskine to the G.B. Hodge Center Tuesday night.
North Carolina A&T wins GHOE shootout against Campbell
It was a GHOE Thriller for North Carolina A&T against Campbell on Saturday. The post North Carolina A&T wins GHOE shootout against Campbell appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Men's Golf Treks to the Lowcountry for A Crack at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate
Daniel Island Intercollegiate | Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2022. Daniel Island Club (Par 72; 7,446 yards) | Charleston, S.C. Teams (17): UAB, Campbell, Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, FGCU, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville, Louisiana Tech, Loyola Maryland, Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, USC Upstate, Wofford. Tournament Lineup.
A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Chancellor Martin sends letter to students after shooting, students react
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's Chancellor Martin sent a letter to students, staff, and alumni following a shooting that claimed the life of a freshman and a 15-year-old. One alum said this isn't the first time they received a letter like this and sadly, they don't think it...
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina assisted living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
US 29 northbound closed near Martin Luther King Jr Drive due to crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has closed a busy section of highway in Greensboro. Greensboro Police Department says that all lanes of US 29 northbound are closed at Martin Luther King Jr Drive because of a crash with injuries. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and there is no word on when […]
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Easley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. Troopers said a Mazda SUV was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle […]
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
Belmont police respond to armed robbery at credit union
BELMONT, N.C. — An armed robbery was reported Monday afternoon at the State Employee’s Credit Union in Belmont, police said. At 1:23 p.m., a man went into the bank on Wilkinson Boulevard wearing a black hoodie, face mask and sweatpants, along with a blue fanny pack. The robber...
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
