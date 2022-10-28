Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Former A-State chancellor dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System announced Friday that its former chancellor, Dr. Robert L. Potts, has died. According to a news release, Potts died following a lengthy illness. He was appointed chancellor of A-State in 2006. “Under Potts’s leadership, enrollment grew by 23 percent, fundraising set...
radio7media.com
Florence Director of Planning and Community Development Named Planner of the Year
THE CITY OF FLORENCE DIRECTOR OF PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, MELISSA BAILEY, HAS BEEN NAMED THE ALABAMA PLANNER OF THE YEAR. THE KENNETH J. GROVES JR DISTINGUISHED LEADERSHIP AWARD FOR A PROFESSIONAL PLANNER IS THE HIGHEST HONOR BESTOWED UPON A PRACTICING PROFESSIONAL PLANNER IN PUBLIC, PRIVATE, OR EDUCATIONAL PRACTICE IN ALABAMA.
WAAY-TV
Lions part ways with Chris Willis, name Ryan Held interim head coach
FLORENCE, Ala. -- University of North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the Lions’ football program. With the Lions 1-7 this season, head coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at the helm of the Lion program with a 20-34 overall record.
UNA makes football head coaching change
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — University of North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the Lions’ football program. With the Lions 1-7 this season, head coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at the helm of the Lion program with a 20-34 overall record. Ryan Held, UNA’s […]
Arkansas fire chief on paid leave after argument with neighbors
TRUMANN, Ark.– An Arkansas fire chief is now on paid administrative leave after an argument with neighbors that went viral on video, according to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen. Trumann’s Fire Chief Revis Kemper is accused of fanning the flames from his own front yard.A video circulating online appears to show Kemper and his wife involved […]
Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
radio7media.com
Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
WAAY-TV
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
‘Magic in the field’: Local married couple makes history, officiating high school football game together
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the high school season winds down, history in Shelby County is being made, not so much involving what happens in between the lines, but rather who’s on the field. “It’s hard to find a word that describes it, because you never think that it’s going to happen,” said Marron Hopkins. ► […]
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
Kait 8
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
neareport.com
Police investigate murder in West Memphis
West Memphis, Ark. – A woman was murdered Saturday night in West Memphis and police are looking for answers. The release from the West Memphis Police Department says that at approximately 10:54 pm on October 29, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in reference to shots being fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a black female underneath the carport that had been shot. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive her injuries.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
Mental evaluation, trial set for Tuscumbia woman charged with murder
A mental evaluation has been requested for a woman charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this year, along with a trial date being set for the case.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
