Person with a gun reported at South Boston (Excel) High School on Friday

 3 days ago

South Boston High School was put into safe mode on Friday afternoon after a report of a person with a gun. BPD did respond to the scene, and eventually, the administration lifted the safe mode.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone was arrested.

According to Abbey Niezgoda from NBC10 Boston – teachers instructed students to put trash bags over the windows.

Waiting on the official report from BPD and BPS.

This incident comes less than 24 hours after a 7-year-old was found with a loaded gun at another BPS school.

