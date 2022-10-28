ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Sierra Sun

Letters to the Editor for Oct. 28 (Opinion)

Friends of Truckee airport mistakenly add Truckee Dirt Union to mailer. Truckee Dirt Union is a dynamic and thriving community organization established in April 2020 and dedicated to creating positive outcomes for mountain biking. You may already know TDU’s impact from our work on the Donkey Town Trail network (formerly known as Jackass Ridge). To help us achieve our goals, TDU obtained federal charitable nonprofit status.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee mayors: Vote ‘No’ on Measure V (Opinion)

Wildfire is one of the largest threats to our community. Yet, we are tax-fatigued in California. If we are asked to pass a new tax — as we are being asked with Measure V — it must be a tax that makes sense. Measure V is fundamentally flawed legislation that penalizes Truckee for taking the lead in passing a fire tax just last year.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Town launches Truckee Home Access Program

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee announced the launch of its newest housing program, the Truckee Home Access Program. In alignment with the Town Council’s priority to address the need for workforce housing, THAP was created to address the affordable housing issues faced by the local workforce.
TRUCKEE, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Voting ‘No’ on Questions 1 and 2

Nevada voters will decide three ballot questions on the general election ballot. Each proposes to amend the state Constitution, with Question 3 getting the most attention (the open primary/ranked choice voting initiative). Question 1 would amend the Nevada Constitution to add new language specifically guaranteeing that equality of rights under...
NEVADA STATE
MSNBC

Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Third parties wary of Nevada Ballot Question 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The argument for the passage of Question 3 TV ads is simple and persuasive: thousands of Nevadans are being excluded from the process that chooses who will be on the general election ballot. A non-partisan open primary would bring them into the process. Seems fair, but some...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada

A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views

273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV

