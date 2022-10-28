Read full article on original website
KLTV
Carthage coach gets 200th win in victory over Van
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - With a Carthage Bulldog’s victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage. “You don’t even think about it while you are coaching and you...
KLTV
Red Zone Reel Week 10
KLTV
Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night
KLTV
Diboll’s Leo Sanchez runs away with the ball for a 80-yard touchdown
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - During Thursday’s game against Huntington, Diboll’s Leo Sanchez gets the ball and runs away with it, 80 yards down the field for a touchdown.
KTBS
Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district
Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
KLTV
SFA kicks off homecoming festivities with parade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA kicked off Saturday’s homecoming festivities with a parade through downtown Nacogdoches after Friday’s events were cancelled because of the weather. Many community members came out to show their support for the university and their organizations. Each organization put their own twist on the...
East Texas News
White given ‘Silver Bucket Award’
NACOGDOCHES – Tyler County’s own James E. White, the former state representative from Hillister, was awarded, last week, the “Silver Bucket Award” from the Texas Forest Country Partnership (TFCP). White was given the award for his many years of service, representing the former District 19 in...
KLTV
Load of truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The load of a truck has struck a bridge in Longview. The incident happened at Nelson and Green Street. Southbound traffic was blocked while crews cleaned up the load.
East Texas News
Elvis returning to East Texas
He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
cbs19.tv
Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats
KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
ketk.com
Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
KLTV
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
Missing Timpson man found safe
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A Timpson man who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, was reported missing Thursday and had last been seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on Oct. 14. The sheriff's office...
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
scttx.com
Timpson Community Mourns Loss of Councilman Walker
October 29, 2022 - Timpson councilman Kenneth "Kenny" Walker was laid to rest following services held at First Baptist Church of Timpson on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After the ceremony, a funeral procession left the church traveling south on State Highway 87 escorted by the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department of which Walker was a member and Shelby County Constable Precinct 5.
KTRE
Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public
The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations.
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
KLTV
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
