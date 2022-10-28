ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Ars Technica

The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype

IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
WAVY News 10

Hybrid vs plug-in hybrid vs electric cars: Understanding the differences

To help understand the differences between hybrids and plug-in hybrids and how they differ from electric vehicles, we’ve covered how these three powertrains generate power and what makes each design unique. We’ve also explained what needs to be taken into account when determining which vehicle type is right for you.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's New Diesel Throws Down 1,200 LB-FT, Drags 40,000 Pounds

Let's not date ourselves here, but once upon a time, it would have seemed unfathomable for a mere consumer-level heavy-duty pickup truck to pack 500 hp under its hood and tow 40,000 pounds. And yet here we are, with the 2023 Super Duty capable of those best-in-class claims and more when it comes to towing, hauling, horsepower, and torque. The numbers keep creepin' up; it's admittedly hard to keep up. Let's briefly unpack some of the new Super Duty's numbers, acknowledging that it's not all about numbers—or is it?
CAR AND DRIVER

1987 Nissan Sunny Pickup Gets Heart Transplant from a Leaf EV for SEMA

For the 2022 SEMA show, Nissan is presenting a 1987 Sunny pickup with an EV conversion done by Tommy Pike Customs. The Sunny now utilizes the 40-kWh battery and 147-hp electric motor from a Nissan Leaf. Completing the Leaf-powered Sunny's look are 17-inch Rotiform wheels, a widebody kit, and a...
CAR AND DRIVER

Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar Revealed

The FIA WEC Endurance Championship Hypercar class continues to grow, now with the addition of a newly developed Ferrari race car. After announcing in February 2021 that it would join the class that replaced LMP1, Ferrari has revealed its entry, the 499P. The 499P will enter competition as a Le...
