Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
VW unveiled a fully autonomous EV concept that lets passengers sleep horizontally — take a look at its sharpest features
The Gen.Travel concept has been designed from the "inside out" to explore the experience of passengers traveling in a fully automated vehicle.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hybrid vs plug-in hybrid vs electric cars: Understanding the differences
To help understand the differences between hybrids and plug-in hybrids and how they differ from electric vehicles, we’ve covered how these three powertrains generate power and what makes each design unique. We’ve also explained what needs to be taken into account when determining which vehicle type is right for you.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's New Diesel Throws Down 1,200 LB-FT, Drags 40,000 Pounds
Let's not date ourselves here, but once upon a time, it would have seemed unfathomable for a mere consumer-level heavy-duty pickup truck to pack 500 hp under its hood and tow 40,000 pounds. And yet here we are, with the 2023 Super Duty capable of those best-in-class claims and more when it comes to towing, hauling, horsepower, and torque. The numbers keep creepin' up; it's admittedly hard to keep up. Let's briefly unpack some of the new Super Duty's numbers, acknowledging that it's not all about numbers—or is it?
CAR AND DRIVER
1987 Nissan Sunny Pickup Gets Heart Transplant from a Leaf EV for SEMA
For the 2022 SEMA show, Nissan is presenting a 1987 Sunny pickup with an EV conversion done by Tommy Pike Customs. The Sunny now utilizes the 40-kWh battery and 147-hp electric motor from a Nissan Leaf. Completing the Leaf-powered Sunny's look are 17-inch Rotiform wheels, a widebody kit, and a...
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar Revealed
The FIA WEC Endurance Championship Hypercar class continues to grow, now with the addition of a newly developed Ferrari race car. After announcing in February 2021 that it would join the class that replaced LMP1, Ferrari has revealed its entry, the 499P. The 499P will enter competition as a Le...
