Broken Arrow, OK

lizheart
2d ago

what is wrong with people...why harm children...they're innocent...may God wrap his loving arms around the family n friends during this difficult time.

Al Morey
1d ago

What a sick world we live in!!!! May they all sleep in peace up in heaven. That tears me apart when I read things like this, I’m a father of four and a grandfather of five, my heart hurts beyond.

TENA COOK
1d ago

seriously ppl, let's quit pointing fingers here and there, we're at the end times, the devil is working over time, may God's hands wrap around the family, such a tragedy.

Action News Jax

Deaths of 6 children, 2 adults in Oklahoma possible murder-suicide, police say

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of eight people found Thursday in a burning home in Broken Arrow as a possible murder-suicide, according to police and KOKI-TV. Firefighters responded to reports of a house on fire on South Hickory Avenue just after 4 p.m. Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-family house.
The Associated Press

8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Eight people were found dead in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed. Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately. Witnesses told police that a family of eight had lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies have not been positively identified, Hutchins said.
