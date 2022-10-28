Read full article on original website
lizheart
2d ago
what is wrong with people...why harm children...they're innocent...may God wrap his loving arms around the family n friends during this difficult time.
Reply
49
Al Morey
1d ago
What a sick world we live in!!!! May they all sleep in peace up in heaven. That tears me apart when I read things like this, I’m a father of four and a grandfather of five, my heart hurts beyond.
Reply(1)
14
TENA COOK
1d ago
seriously ppl, let's quit pointing fingers here and there, we're at the end times, the devil is working over time, may God's hands wrap around the family, such a tragedy.
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deaths of 6 children, 2 adults in Oklahoma possible murder-suicide, police say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of eight people found Thursday in a burning home in Broken Arrow as a possible murder-suicide, according to police and KOKI-TV. Firefighters responded to reports of a house on fire on South Hickory Avenue just after 4 p.m. Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said they saw smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-family house.
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Eight people were found dead in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed. Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately. Witnesses told police that a family of eight had lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies have not been positively identified, Hutchins said.
Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight
Tulsa police said Friday that two adults found dead in a home are suspects in the slayings of six children.
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again For Possession Of Drugs, Guns
A Tulsa couple arrested for having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after police say they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then on October 27,...
2 Adults, 6 Children Found Dead In Burned Broken Arrow Home; Murder/Suicide Investigation Underway
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed that two adults and six children were killed in what is now a murder/suicide investigation. Police say they do not believe at this time that any of the victims died because of the fire but that the final causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Friends, family gathered to lay two victims of the Okmulgee quadruple homicides to rest
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Mark and Billy Chastain were both fathers, brothers, and sons. They were loved by so many. Mark was 32 and Billy was 30 years old when their lives were taken tragically. The brothers and two friends disappeared on Oct. 9. Five days later, on Oct. 14 their dismembered remains were discovered in Deep Fork River.
Homicide Probe Launches After 8 Found Dead in Burning Home: Police
Officers responded to the blaze in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, at around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a man in Oklahoma jumped into a pond while running from officers and drowned
A suspect in a break-in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drowned in a pond while running from police on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said. At about 4:30 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to an alarm going off at the clubhouse of an apartment building, the police department said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a shattered glass door and a naked man inside, his wet clothes strewn about.
Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history. The team plans to dig up some of the...
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
NBC News
527K+
Followers
59K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 73