Safe Mode Lifted After 18-Year-Old Brings Gun To South Boston High School

An 18-year-old man has been arrested bringing a gun to South Boston high school, prompting a safe mode as a response, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at Excel High School in Boston on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28, Boston Police report.

Jamari Searcy, of South Boston, was found carrying the gun and was arrested in connection with the incident around noon, police continued.

The school was placed on safe mode and was eventually lifted later in the afternoon. While classes resumed some students chose to leave early, NBC Boston's Abbey Niezgoda reports .

Searcy will appear on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition in South Boston District Court, police said. The investigation is ongoing.