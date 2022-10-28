Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
Liverpool stunned by Leeds at Anfield as struggles continue for Jurgen Klopp's men
Liverpool's struggles this season continued on Saturday as the Reds lost out to a late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Anfield. Liverpool's poor start to the 2022/23 season continued with a disappointing defeat at home to Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Reds have...
Juventus plotting to sign Manchester City man for free
Juventus has been named as the leading suitor for Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan as he approaches the end of his contract. The midfielder has been a key player for the English champions since he joined them in 2016 and remains one of the most important players on their team.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Liverpool vs Napoli - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
After another Premier League defeat, what has gone wrong at Liverpool?
In the spring, all seemed well for Liverpool. The team had won the League Cup and the FA Cup, was going toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the English Premier League, and had reached the Champions League final.
Leicester vs Man City confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester City were left sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Leicester in the Premier League today.Haaland was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund, with the Manchester City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.Although City confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw in Germany, it was the third match in a row that Guardiola’s side had failed to score away from home.City will look to put an end to that run against a Leicester side...
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Liverpool's Lack Of Spending On Midfielders Is Killing Their Champions League Hopes
You cannot overstate the importance of Champion League football for any club looking to compete at the top level. The income alone enables higher-profile signings, not to mention, many players will not play for clubs that can not offer this high-profile football..
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Tottenham claimed a stunning 3-2 victory at Bournemouth from two goals down as Rodrigo Bentancur completed a sensational fightback on the south coast on Saturday.Antonio Conte’s side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat after Kieffer Moore’s well-taken brace but second-half-goals by Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur kept them in third place.With one eye on next week’s vital Champions League clash away in Marseille, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte made several changes to his side and Bournemouth took full advantage.Moore finished off a flowing move in the 22nd minute when he curled a low shot past Hugo Lloris after a ball in from the right wing by Marcus Tavernier.Moore then added a second shortly after halftime with a header from Adam Smith’s cross.Sessegnon was about to be substituted when he popped up to fire home left-footed in the 57th minute and then Davies powered a header in from a corner in the 73rd minute.Tottenham piled on the pressure and were rewarded in stoppage time when Bentancur, on as a substitute, fired in after a corner was not cleared by the Bournemouth defence.Tottenham stayed in third place with 26 points from 13 games with Bournemouth on 13 points.
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
Jamie Carragher provides worrying comment about Liverpool during commentary
Liverpool’s season went from bad to worst yesterday as Leeds United beat the Reds 2-1 at Anfield ending a long period of dominance at the famous stadium. The statistics will tell you that Liverpool’s 29-game unbeaten home run, dating back to March 2021, is over, but it was in all actuality their first Premier League defeat in front of their own fans since April 23, 2017.
Burnley 2-1 Reading: Adding Insult To Injustice
The whole point of football games is that, at end of the day, they’re contested on a level playing field. Or, rather, that they should be. It should be the case that, for all the varying factors on budget, experience and everything else, it’s fundamentally a case of two teams of 11 players competing under a fair set of rules.
Soccer-Bentancur completes stunning Spurs comeback in 3-2 win at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur substitute Rodrigo Bentancur's goal deep in stoppage time secured a stunning 3-2 comeback victory at Bournemouth after the visitors had trailed by two goals in their Premier League clash on Saturday.
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
