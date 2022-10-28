Butterfield speaks at Veterans Day ceremony

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony is Nov. 11. Drew C. Wilson | Times file photo

Wilson’s long-time congressman will speak at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, one of the final events of his storied career.

The Wilson Committee on Patriotism asked U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield to give the main address at the Veterans Day service, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in front of the Wilson County Courthouse.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to City Council chambers, Wilson City Hall, 112 Goldsboro St. E. Either way, the public will be welcome to attend.

Butterfield has spoken at veterans events previously, but the patriotism committee wanted to have him a final time before his retirement from Congress.

“Congressman Butterfield has always been a wonderful speaker and has a way of sharing history in an entertaining way,” said Committee Chairman Ray Chambers. “We know our audience will be interested to hear from him.”

Butterfield has represented the 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2004 and has won election 10 times. He served as the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus from 2015-2017. He announced plans in November 2021 to retire after his current term expires in January.

Butterfield is the son of G.K. Butterfield Sr., a dentist who practiced in Wilson for 50 years and was the first African American elected (in 1953) to the Wilson City Council. Butterfield Jr. graduated from Darden High School and then earned his undergraduate and law degrees from N.C. Central University. He served two years in the Army during the Vietnam War era.

Butterfield worked as a lawyer, judge and member of the N.C. Supreme Court (2001-2004) before election to Congress.

The Veterans Day service will also include music from Sallie B. Howard School for the Arts students; a national anthem performance by Tiffany Applewhite; flag ceremonies involving the Junior ROTCs of Beddingfield, Hunt and Fike high schools; a welcome by Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens; a POW/MIA service; placing of a wreath in honor of the county’s war dead; and prayers by James A. Faison, the committee’s chaplain.

The event concludes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

Afterward, the audience is invited to enjoy a free hot dog lunch. Tickets will be given out at the event.

If the ceremony is held on the courthouse plaza, it will be recorded and broadcast on the city’s Channel 8 on Greenlight and other cable systems. It will also be streamed live online and available to be replayed later; go to WilsonNC.org for links.

If it is held in council chambers, it will be broadcast live on the city’s channel and online. Go to the city’s Facebook or website for links that day.

