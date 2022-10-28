ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Butterfield speaks at Veterans Day ceremony

By Lisa Batts
Wide Awake
Wide Awake
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6n0F_0iqKuaVb00
This year’s Veterans Day ceremony is Nov. 11. Drew C. Wilson | Times file photo

Wilson’s long-time congressman will speak at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, one of the final events of his storied career.

The Wilson Committee on Patriotism asked U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield to give the main address at the Veterans Day service, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in front of the Wilson County Courthouse.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to City Council chambers, Wilson City Hall, 112 Goldsboro St. E. Either way, the public will be welcome to attend.

Butterfield has spoken at veterans events previously, but the patriotism committee wanted to have him a final time before his retirement from Congress.

“Congressman Butterfield has always been a wonderful speaker and has a way of sharing history in an entertaining way,” said Committee Chairman Ray Chambers. “We know our audience will be interested to hear from him.”

Butterfield has represented the 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2004 and has won election 10 times. He served as the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus from 2015-2017. He announced plans in November 2021 to retire after his current term expires in January.

Butterfield is the son of G.K. Butterfield Sr., a dentist who practiced in Wilson for 50 years and was the first African American elected (in 1953) to the Wilson City Council. Butterfield Jr. graduated from Darden High School and then earned his undergraduate and law degrees from N.C. Central University. He served two years in the Army during the Vietnam War era.

Butterfield worked as a lawyer, judge and member of the N.C. Supreme Court (2001-2004) before election to Congress.

The Veterans Day service will also include music from Sallie B. Howard School for the Arts students; a national anthem performance by Tiffany Applewhite; flag ceremonies involving the Junior ROTCs of Beddingfield, Hunt and Fike high schools; a welcome by Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens; a POW/MIA service; placing of a wreath in honor of the county’s war dead; and prayers by James A. Faison, the committee’s chaplain.

The event concludes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

Afterward, the audience is invited to enjoy a free hot dog lunch. Tickets will be given out at the event.

If the ceremony is held on the courthouse plaza, it will be recorded and broadcast on the city’s Channel 8 on Greenlight and other cable systems. It will also be streamed live online and available to be replayed later; go to WilsonNC.org for links.

If it is held in council chambers, it will be broadcast live on the city’s channel and online. Go to the city’s Facebook or website for links that day.

The post Butterfield speaks at Veterans Day ceremony first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Pink Hill meeting takes place after mayor resigns

PINK HILL, Lenoir County — On November 1st, 2022, an important meeting will take place in the Lenoir County town of Pink Pill, where the mayor and many town staffers quit within the past few weeks. Pink Hill’s former mayor, Mike Hill, had been the mayor of the town...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville names new police chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been named Greenville’s next police chief. Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently. Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career...
GREENVILLE, NC
jonescountync.gov

Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice

Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
piratemedia1.com

‘Just Another Assault’ event to visit Greenville

The fight to end sexual violence has been a recurring topic on East Carolina University’s campus, and on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. there will be an event held at Minges Coliseum called ‘Just Another Assault’ which will teach the audience what sexual violence is and preventative measures that can be taken to avoid sexual violence.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

McGregor Hall is making a difference in Henderson, NC, through the arts

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. McGregor Hall is a performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Washington man charged in Pitt County rape

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County. Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape. Pitt County deputies were called to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

N.C. Symphony kicks off three-year residency in Edgecombe County

On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Symphony performed one of its Education Concerts for around 800 Edgecombe County Public Schools students. Conductor David Glover announced the beginning of the symphony’s three-year residency in the county before playing to an energetic crowd of third, fourth, and fifth graders at Edgecombe Community College’s Keihin Auditorium.
thewashingtondailynews.com

Town offers reward to catch tree vandal

WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Gonzalez Wins Pharmacy Tech Scholarship

Maribel Gonzalez has been awarded a scholarship from Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK). The $250 scholarship is designated to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam fee. The Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Certification Scholarship recognizes Allied Health or Pharmacy Technician students who intend to take the...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Wide Awake

Wide Awake

North Carolina State
48
Followers
46
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Awake, a monthly publication of Restoration NewsMedia, is a guide to arts, entertainment and leisure in the area we serve. It is published at the first of each month. Deadline for submitting information to Wide Awake is the 15th of the previous month. By that date, submit information for publication at www.WideAwakeNC.com. You can reach us through any of our social media platforms or by email at editor@wideawakenc.com or help@wideawakenc.com.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/waw

Comments / 0

Community Policy