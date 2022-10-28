ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Post Fires Employee For False, Racist, Violent Content Targeting Politicians

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4BGy_0iqKuO6z00
The Manhattan headquarters of News Corporation, which owns the New York Post. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Twitter

A series of racist, violent headlines that were posted on the website and Twitter account of the New York Post on Thursday, Oct. 27, were carried out by an employee, Variety reports.

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Post said an investigation had revealed that the “unauthorized conduct” was an inside job and the employee responsible has been fired.

“This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts,” the spokesperson said.

The news organization did not reveal the employee’s name.

Thursday’s hack featured several inflammatory headlines linked to phony articles targeting Democratic politicians, including one that called for the assassination of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a racist post aimed at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Other posts called for violence against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and referenced sexual assault on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Shortly after the posts were made, Hochul’s campaign blasted the Post in a statement.

“The New York Post has long fostered an ugly, toxic conversation on their front pages and social accounts, but these posts are more disgusting and vile than usual,” Hochul’s campaign said.

“The New York Post needs to immediately explain how this reprehensible content was made public. While the Post has made its preferences very clear in the New York Governor’s race, there is no room for this violent, sexist rhetoric in our politics. We demand answers.”

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

Comments / 14

Fitz Lewis
1d ago

it's what Fox is all about they own the NY post.. just look at fox news and you would realize why that employee felt confident to write those stuff...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

For asylum seekers looking to work in New York, desperation meets necessity

Day laborers wait for a job opportunity early on an October morning in Jackson Heights. Many of the more than 21,000 recently arrived asylum seekers in New York have been struggling to find work in the city’s limited under-the-table job market, according to the job seekers, advocates, and elected officials fielding their calls. Without work permits, many of the over 21,000 newcomers are struggling to find work. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Post fires employee for ‘vile’ takeover of Twitter feed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper’s website and Twitter feed. The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst

In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
FREEPORT, NY
Village Voice

The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Governor's race: Hochul, Zeldin work for votes in NYC

NEW YORK -- With only nine days to go before Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday pulled out all the stops to get voters to the polls, while Republican challenger Lee Zeldin went to a major Black church in Brooklyn to woo parishioners. Hochul and Zeldin both tried to play the same political trump card. No, not that Trump. They tried to trump each other by wrapping their arms around Mayor Eric Adams in the dash to the finish line, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. But while Zeldin invoked Adams' name, Hochul had him by her side. "We have to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Timeless Question, "Why Did You Move Here"

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. The question I get every day is, “why”? The more people that ask me why I moved here the more I ask myself why. I believe people move to New York City for either fashion, love, daddy's money, or work. Why I moved here? I do not know. I have been utterly in love with New York since I watched Annie when I was six. Every day we are all stuck with the “whys” of life. I’m going to let you know that it’s okay to not know. I don’t know. But, I can say when it comes to living alone or moving out, in general, is that we all knew once. You have to take the time to sit down and think; “well this happened, what happens next?” Moving is something a lot of people are not able to overcome and it is hard, overwhelming, and straight chaos, but you need to know that it is life and you can not let anyone ask you,” why” and you come up with a b*llsh*t excuse. IT IS OKAY TO SAY, “I DO NOT KNOW”, no one is going to put you in jail. Why can’t we all as people just love life; life is way too short; nobody needs a reason to live. Not even the sewer rats need one; they just… live. I will never ask a person why they are where they are, instead just think of what's next in your life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station

Police in New York City report that a man stabbed in the back by a knife by an unknown suspect on a subway platform was identified as a New York City fire inspector. Taofeek Ajisegiri, 54, said in an interview with the New York Post that people in America don’t care about each other anymore. Ajisegiri, who was stabbed on Friday, said other passengers just sat and watched. Some even walked by as he was being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and received 12 stitches on his wound. The attack appears to be unprovoked. The post Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
393K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy