ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3’s Anti-Abortion Villain Inspired the Best Meme

By Allegra Frank
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDNzL_0iqKuMLX00
Netflix

Now that Twitter is in Elon Musk’s clutches , everyone’s looking for a social media platform to gab on. I have a great suggestion for those in need of a place to vent their nastiest and funniest thoughts: r/LoveIsBlindOnNetflix .

The subreddit for Netflix’s chaotic-evil dating show , in which couples get engaged to each other before ever meeting in person, is the most fun place on the internet right now. Season 3 is currently airing, with its sure-to-be-disastrous finale streaming Nov. 2. As soon as the first episodes dropped on Netflix, Redditors had their claws out, coming for Love Is Blind ’s terrible male contestants, who are wasting several beautiful women’s time.

No one this season is more terrible than Bartise, the 25-year-old accountant who can’t stop talking about how hot he is. (He is, perhaps obviously, not hot.) Despite pairing with the sweetest, most successful woman in the cast (31-year-old speech pathologist/ landlord Nancy), Bartise will not shut up about how unattracted he is to her. Reddit will not stand for this, and thus, it has punished Bartise in the best way possible: by giving him some of the funniest, cruelest, most well-deserved nicknames any reality show contestant has ever received.

Click any thread about Bartise, and you will find a slew of them. Barbacoa. Fartqueef. Bart Simpson. Barbeque. Chef Boyartise. Bob’s Burgers. There’s even a whole master list of all the different nicknames people have referred to Bartise as, in case a Redditor can’t come up with one on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFrl0_0iqKuMLX00
Netflix

The Love Is Blind subreddit is most frustrated with Barsneeze for his consistently awful behavior. Even when the contestants were in the “pods”—the gender-separated spaces that contestants stay in, forcing them to talk to potential fiancés through a wall—he would not stop talking about how he deserved to be with a “smokeshow.” Nancy is a full-figured, beautiful Latina; Febreeze, though he claims to be into Nancy, says he’d rather be with a size-zero fitness model.

Worse, he’s clearly just after Nancy’s money . She has several Airbnb properties, off which she makes bank; Bandersnatch is 25 and spends all his money on his horrible haircut, probably. When he finally gets the dollar signs out of his eyes, he fails to see Nancy for the kind, intelligent woman she is. As soon as she tells him that she’s pro-choice, he loses it ; his belief is that you’re allowed to terminate one “accidental” pregnancy, and after that, you are no longer allowed to abort your kid. Which. Okay.

When Nancy meets Baked Beans’ family, she’s forced to admit her views to his pro-life family. This upsets Bellyflop's sister to the point of sobbing, which in turn makes Belize lose all interest in Nancy. (Sidenote: He is weirdly obsessed with his sister.)

It’s a crappy thing to do. And Reddit won’t stop calling him out for it.

“Babadook’s views on abortion don’t even make sense,” one user wrote . “It’s completely wrong to abort a severely disabled fetus, but he’s giving out free passes to abort a healthy fetus as long as it’s just once and the parents are young? Lmaooo make it make sense.”

“Barnacle Boy knew EXACTLY what he was doing when bringing up the abortion topic in front of his family,” wrote a user in a separate thread about the awkward family dinner convo. “He knew how strongly his family would feel about Nancy’s beliefs about abortion yet decides to bring it up.”

“Beef Bourignon needs to get his prefrontal cortex developed before he comes on a show like this and wastes everyone’s time with his immaturity smh,” another said , in a separate thread about his constant doubts over his relationship with Nancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqB2y_0iqKuMLX00
Netflix

Replies on these Reddit threads always fall into two categories: emphatic agreement with the anti-Bolognese chatter, or incredible amusement about whatever name the original poster has dubbed this menace with.

Even if you’ve never watched Love Is Blind —I can’t blame you, as much as I love seeing these rascals embarrass themselves for eternity—it’s incredibly fun to watch an entire subreddit bond over hating one dude. Especially when that dude deserves it.

If Nancy says yes to Barfbreath at the altar in next week’s finale, lord knows r/LoveIsBlindOnNetflix is going to have some harsh yet hilarious things to say about it.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies

Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Chalk Line’ on Netflix, A Creepy Kid Thriller with an Outline Drawn Too Lightly

The average person sees a child roaming in the middle of a deserted back road at night and steers clear … but luckily for us and our entertainment, the characters in Netflix original film The Chalk Line are not average people. A seemingly simple gesture of salvation to a vulnerable young girl in need instead exacerbates rifts in the couple who helps her. But nothing is as simple as it seems once this mysterious presence enters their home… THE CHALK LINE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Paula (Elena Anaya) and her husband Simón (Pablo Molinero) happen upon young Clara...
Collider

‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast

Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
TheDailyBeast

No, Kanye’s Twitter Account Hasn’t Been ‘Reactivated’—It Was Never Taken Down

The morning after billionaire edgelord Elon Musk officially took over Twitter, numerous media outlets and cable news networks breathlessly reported that rap superstar Kanye West’s Twitter account had been “reactivated” and made publicly “visible” again following a “suspension” over his antisemitic tweets.The only problem with this is that West, who now goes by the name Ye, was never actually suspended by Twitter, and his account was never taken down.Following Musk’s acquisition of the social-media giant on Thursday evening, which featured him firing multiple executives, it was reported that the Tesla founder has contemplated lifting all lifetime bans on Twitter accounts....
GamesRadar

Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written

Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
TheDailyBeast

The Hyperkinetic Glow of the Dead Kennedys Late Drummer D.H. Peligro

I’d heard of the Dead Kennedys but didn’t really know their music when the school bus pulled into the empty lot adjacent to the crumbling house I was living in in West Hollywood in June 1987. The $700-a-month bungalow housed me, my brother, my boyfriend Tim Sampson, three boa constrictors, two dogs, two cats, and a black widow named Betsy who one day gave birth to several hundred baby black widows. Really, what were two more creatures in the yard?One of those creatures was sublime. Not that the other was not! Mark was a slightly spooky guy, nevertheless extremely nice,...
techunwrapped.com

5 very dodgy movies to be really scared this Halloween

Released less than a month ago Smile It is for many the first film released this year that is truly scary. If you tend to watch horror movies, chances are you’ll find it harder and harder to find an unpredictable movie. Fortunately, horror is one of the genres most open to new directors, being Smile the Parker Finn’s first film.
wegotthiscovered.com

Your screams have been answered: Sydney Sweeney to star in psychological horror movie

Everyone’s favorite breakout Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will finally fulfill her destiny with a role in the psychological horror film Immaculate. A lot of people have been clamoring for the actress to appear in a horror movie, something Sweeney herself acknowledged. Sweeney posted to her Instagram page about the...
The Associated Press

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked. It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked. An email to the company, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, was not immediately returned.
TheDailyBeast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

Maya Rudolph Says Appearance on David Letterman’s Show Left Her ‘Humiliated’

Comedian Maya Rudolph says she was left “embarrassed and humiliated” when she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009. Rudolph, 50, told WSJ magazine that she “did not have a good time” when she appeared on the show despite Letterman, 75, being one of her childhood heroes. “He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated,” she said. “I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet.” Rudolph rose to fame after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1999 before going on to star in movies including Bridesmaids. Letterman has not responded on Rudolph’s comments but he did apologize for the error pronouncing her name at the time “from the bottom of my heart.”Read it at WSJ
TheDailyBeast

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show Is Flopping So Bad He Wants New Timeslot: Report

Chris Cuomo’s comeback era seems to be sputtering less than a month after it started, according to a New York Post report. The former CNN anchor has reportedly demanded a new timeslot after his NewsNation show Cuomo saw a steep dropoff in ratings, sources told the Post. Sources said Cuomo met with NewsNation head and former ABC colleague Michael Corn, and asked to switch timeslots with Dan Abrams, the network’s primetime star and host of the network’s 9 p.m. show.One insider described his attitude as “nasty,” saying Cuomo refuses to take accountability for the meager audience. “He’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department, and even the press department!” the insider told the Post. Cuomo’s ratings have sagged compared to his timeslot competitors, though he has beaten Newsmax in the 25-54 demo used by advertisers.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy