thecollegiatelive.com

Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities

A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
ROCKFORD, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI

The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
WALKER, MI
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI
wtvbam.com

West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
