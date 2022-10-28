Read full article on original website
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
ArtPrize Closes Up Shop, Gives Event to Community Partners
In a press release dated October 27, 2022, Art Prize announced that the organization is winding down and that the event itself is being transferred to a partnership of community organizations that will hopefully build upon the legacy of ArtPrize and essentially launch “ArtPrize 2.0.”. The local trio of...
Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Rustic Roots serves large selection of artisan food, drinks
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Rustic Roots has grown into a local favorite in the Grand Haven area for the pickiest of eaters to chow down on power bowls, quesadillas, sandwiches, raw juices and more. Owner Stacey Arnold opened the business, at 216 Washington Ave., in August 2019 before the COVID-19...
15 + Amazing Kids Library Spots in West Michigan
Kids Library – Help Kids Fall in Love with Reading Before They Even Know their ABC’s. Do you realize how much our local libraries have to offer children these days? They are the perfect place to go if you’re looking for things to do with toddlers. They...
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
Potential new Muskegon Lake park to host ‘Tour and Learn’ event stressing public access
MUSKEGON, MI – A major business owner in downtown who has Muskegon Lake property eyed for a downtown park is so enthused about the prospect, he’s inviting the public to a tour of it. The city of Muskegon has $2.8 million in grants to pursue park development of...
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
Home project completed in Kalamazoo with pre-made plans meant to fast-track new development
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is offering help to developers looking for a way to get into the home building business, providing pre-vetted plans meant to get them through the building process with fewer obstacles. A new 3-unit development at Wall Street, near South Rose Street, was completed...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
59 Girls Night Out Ideas Near Grand Rapids
It’s Time for a Girls Night Out. (Or Day. We Don’t Care When You Wanna Have Fun.) Hanging out with girlfriends is the best therapy, isn’t it?. West Michigan is full of things for you to do with your pals, whether you seek a high-energy night or something low-key.
KalamaTopia returns to Kalamazoo in November
If you're looking to gift local, consider heading to Kalamazoo for KalamaTopia on November 4th from 5-9.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
