Look: NFL Kicker Mocks Russell Wilson's Airplane Workout

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Spirits were high on the Baltimore Ravens' flight home from their Thursday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The flight has provided us with one of the funniest moments of the NFL season.

In a video filmed by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker took a shot at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Tucker joked that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson would be leading the team in high knees during the flight.

"What are we doing on the plane ride back home?" Tucker said. "I heard Lamar is leading us in high knees."

Tucker's comment, of course, was a reference to Wilson's claim that he spent four hours of the Broncos' flight to London for their Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars stretching and working out his injured hamstring in the aisle while his teammates slept, including doing high knees.

Tucker ended his cameo by saying "Ravens flock, let's fly," a jab at Wilson's new favorite line, "Broncos country, let's ride."

You know times are tough for Wilson and the Broncos when a quarterback is getting trolled by a kicker, even one as accomplished as Tucker.