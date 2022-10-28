ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Look: NFL Kicker Mocks Russell Wilson's Airplane Workout

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrt9r_0iqKtpXT00

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Spirits were high on the Baltimore Ravens' flight home from their Thursday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The flight has provided us with one of the funniest moments of the NFL season.

In a video filmed by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker took a shot at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Tucker joked that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson would be leading the team in high knees during the flight.

"What are we doing on the plane ride back home?" Tucker said. "I heard Lamar is leading us in high knees."

Tucker's comment, of course, was a reference to Wilson's claim that he spent four hours of the Broncos' flight to London for their Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars stretching and working out his injured hamstring in the aisle while his teammates slept, including doing high knees.

Tucker ended his cameo by saying "Ravens flock, let's fly," a jab at Wilson's new favorite line, "Broncos country, let's ride."

You know times are tough for Wilson and the Broncos when a quarterback is getting trolled by a kicker, even one as accomplished as Tucker.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Russell Wilson News

Things have not been going well for Mr. Unlimited this year. Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in the biggest blockbuster move of the offseason. The Broncos were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender with Wilson at quarterback. However, they look more like a team that should be picking at the top of the NFL Draft.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson's London Pregame Outfit Went Viral

Russell Wilson isn't having a great time in London, as the Broncos are trailing the Jaguars, 10-0, in the first half. However, the star quarterback is trending for his pregame outfit on Sunday. The NFL quarterback rocked a Liverpool kit ahead of his team's game in London. Wilson has serious...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'

This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
NBC Sports

A Broncos loss on Sunday makes a Bradley Chubb trade much more likely

For trades to be done at the deadline, contenders need to be willing to make a deal — and non-contenders need to be willing to admit they’re not contenders. If the Broncos lose to the Jaguars on Sunday and fall to 2-6, they’ll be far more likely to admit they’re not contenders. Which makes a trade of linebacker Bradley Chubb far more likely.
LAMAR, CO
SB Nation

Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London

Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes was highly impressed by P.J. Walker's Hail Mary TD pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on a bye this week, but that didn’t stop him from watching NFL football. Specifically, Mahomes was laser-focused on this 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker to receiver D.J. Moore with 12 seconds left in regulation of the Panthers’ Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Detroit Lions Have Fired Assistant Coach This Monday

The mess that is the Detroit Lions' defense is making a much-needed change this Monday.  Dan Campbell and the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following another abysmal defensive performance on Sunday.  Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carved up the Lions' ...
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy