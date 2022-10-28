ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

6-4-3-1, FB: 9

(six, four, three, one; FB: nine)

