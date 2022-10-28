Read full article on original website
Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ Season Four
Henry Cavill is exiting The Witcher ahead of its fourth season, with Liam Hemsworth stepping in as his replacement, Cavill announced on Instagram Saturday. The hit Netflix series’ renewal was announced alongside Cavill’s departure, after he served in the lead role as Geralt of Rivia in the show’s first three seasons. Cavill will be reprising his role as Superman in an upcoming Warner Bros. film, the likely reason for his early departure from the series. Hemsworth took to Instagram himself to express his excitement about joining the show. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said. “I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Where have all the female werewolves gone?
Of all the supernatural creatures, werewolves get the least love. They're excessively hairy. Their transformation onscreen is always graphic, with nails and teeth elongating, spines splitting — humans brought down to the floor on all fours by the pain, by becoming something else. Werewolves lack the glamour of vampires,...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
Ranking The Costumes From "Abbott Elementary" From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Says Serena Is the ‘Prison Guard Who Doesn’t Want to Go to Prison’
Serena Joy is ironically terrified of becoming a handmaid in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5.
Keanu Reeves Isn’t the Only One Matthew Perry Offended Recently
It’s not every day you see ostomy bags mentioned in entertainment news stories from the likes of People and The New York Times, so imagine my surprise last weekend when I saw those outlets and more (including The Daily Beast) pick up a story about Matthew Perry revealing that he lived with a temporary colostomy for nine months. “Oh, wow!” I thought, “A celebrity talking about having an ostomy? Maybe stars really are just like us.”
All The Simpsons Callbacks And Meme References From Treehouse Of Horror's Westworld Parody
The Simpsons went all out on delivering references and callback jokes in its Westworld-parodying "Treehouse of Horror" segment.
Kanye West Doubles Down on Antisemitism and Says He’s Been ‘Beat to a Pulp’ on Instagram
Kanye West has returned to Instagram to complain that “the unknown powers” are trying to destroy his life after he went on several antisemitic rants, doubling down on his thinly veiled hate comments. West, who has been restricted on Twitter and lost brand deals with Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas in response to his actions, took to Instagram with a freelance poem of sorts, or as he calls it, #lovespeech. “While I’m still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg platform I’m going to say this again,” he wrote. “Let’s see the contracts. The film contracts. The sports contracts. The music contracts. The mortgages.” West has spread xenophobic conspiracy theories that Jewish people control the media, now further blaming Jewish people for his own actions. “I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability,” West said, seemingly referring to accountability for others rather than himself.
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked. It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked. An email to the company, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, was not immediately returned.
Shelley Duvall Will Return to the Screen After 20 Years
Shelley Duvall, who dropped out of Hollywood 20 years ago and struggled with mental illness, is making an acting comeback with a cameo in the thriller The Forest Hills. Duvall, best known for playing Wendy Torrance in The Shining and Olive Oyl in Popeye, will portray the mother of a disturbed man in the new indie flick from Scott Goldberg. He said he was inspired by The Shining to cast her, telling Deadline, “Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.”
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.”
Jean Rollin’s Euro Cult Horror 'The Night of the Clocks' Is Wonderfully Bizarre & Personal
French filmmaker Jean Rollin is the subject of the new documentary Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World of Jean Rollin in which several of his frequent collaborators celebrate his work and detail the highs and lows of his fifty-year career. He was best known for his surreal vampire movies in the late-1960s and through the 1970s, but he also made several other horror movies which garnered a cult following. Unfortunately, during his lifetime, his films tended to be misunderstood and unsuccessful, and he ended up working in the adult film industry for a portion of his career due to financial trouble. He made most of these adult films under a pseudonym. Modern reassessments of his movies have been praised, particularly for his distinctive style of surrealism, strong female leads, and eroticism. Rollin always took great care in creating memorable imagery in his movies. In a 1996 interview with European film journal Kinoeye, he stated that he believed that imagery is more important than the film’s narrative.
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
SNL Tries (Again) to Make Us Forget They Let Elon Musk Host
Prior to making his feature film debut in an ill-advised remake of the ‘90s classic White Men Can’t Jump, rapper Jack Harlow tested his comedy chops as host (and performer) of this week’s Saturday Night Live. While the “First Class” rapper mostly flopped, and the cold open...
Netflix’s Spellbinding ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Is the Best War Movie of the Year
Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel All Quiet on the Western Front painted one of the 20th century’s preeminent visions of hell, and forever put the lie to romanticized ideas about war. Lewis Milestone’s 1930 film version followed in short order, nabbing a Best Picture Oscar, but since then, Remarque’s famous tale of trauma and tragedy has only made it to the screen once more, courtesy of a 1979 TV movie. That situation is now ably rectified by Edward Berger’s big-budget German-language adaptation, which—currently in theaters, and premiering Oct. 28 on Netflix—proves a striking and harrowing portrait of the perils of nationalism, the chaos and madness of combat, and the lasting physical and psychological scars produced by both.
Rowan Grace: 5 Things To Know About The 16-Year-Old Standout On ‘The Voice’
Rowan is a member of Team Gwen. Rowan has been inspired by Billie Eilish. Rowan is from South Dakota. The Voice season 22 is headed into the Knockouts, which means the competition is getting kicked into high gear. Rowan Grace is still in the race to become the next champion of The Voice, and she’s only 16 years old.
