disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Spice Beignets Return for Fall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
It’s finally starting to feel like fall in Florida, and more pumpkin flavors are arriving at Walt Disney World. Pumpkin spice beignets are back for another season at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. Pumpkin Spice Beignets – $10.99 for 6 or $7.49 for 3.
disneyfoodblog.com
You HAVE to See These Haunted Mansion Pumpkins Made By Disney World Cast Members!
Halloween weekend is here, and although we’re starting to see the winter holidays creeping in (Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, we’re looking at you), Disney World is still celebrating the end of the spooky season in a big way. You can still see Halloween decorations in Magic Kingdom,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where To Find the FIRST Holiday Decorations in EPCOT
It’s that weird time of year when we’re still celebrating Halloween, but the holiday season has already started to appear in Disney World. So far, we’ve seen LOADS of new holiday merchandise in Disney World, but we’ve also seen holiday decorations in both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, EPCOT is getting in on the holiday decor action!
disneyfoodblog.com
Flight of Passage and Rise of the Resistance Wait Times Averaged an Hour and a Half in Disney World This Week
It’s almost Halloween, and just how SCARY are the ride wait times at Disney World?. We’ve seen some HIGH wait times this month but we’ve also seen some wait times going down. As we head into the holiday (and usually busier) season in Disney World, we’re taking a look at the wait times during the last week of October!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/25/22 (Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket, Villains Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt Takes Over Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, New Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from a sunny Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way to the park to see what’s new!. Work is still chugging along down below at Spirit of Aloha. It appears as though they are...
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us To See the BIGGEST Construction Updates in Disney World
Going to Disney World isn’t always easy these days!. You have to buy your tickets, make park pass reservations, book a hotel, figure out where to eat, and oh yeah — pay attention to all the construction going on around Disney World! New attractions, restaurants, and plenty more projects are being worked on daily, and we do our best to keep up with it so you don’t have to. Chances are a lot has changed since we last checked in, so let’s take a look at the biggest construction updates from this week in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Addition Just Made Minnie Vans Way More Fun in Disney World
A fun way to travel within Disney World just got a lot more exciting!. Minnie Vans, the iconic specialty cars run by Lyft, are now going to include an entertainment option that will keep the fun-levels high even when you’re stuck in traffic. Disney World just announced they are...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneydining.com
Spend a Day on the Walt Disney World Monorail!
One of the most recognizable things at the Walt Disney World Resort is the iconic Monorail which serves not only as a functional and convenient form of complimentary Disney transportation but its own experience that Guests love to enjoy. The Monorail has been whisking Guests around Seven Seas Lagoon on the Resort Monorail Loop and Express Monorail Loop and to and from Disney’s Transportation and Ticket Center on the EPCOT Monorail Loop for years and many consider it to be a quintessential part of any Walt Disney World vacation.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
