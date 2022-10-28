Going to Disney World isn’t always easy these days!. You have to buy your tickets, make park pass reservations, book a hotel, figure out where to eat, and oh yeah — pay attention to all the construction going on around Disney World! New attractions, restaurants, and plenty more projects are being worked on daily, and we do our best to keep up with it so you don’t have to. Chances are a lot has changed since we last checked in, so let’s take a look at the biggest construction updates from this week in Disney World!

1 DAY AGO