'SNL' Won't Be Around 'Much Longer' According to Popular Comedian

Saturday Night Live has survived many changes over its nearly five decades on television, but one popular standup comedian believes the mass cast exodus that happened this past summer could lead to its end. Gabriel Iglesias thinks the show is on its last legs. He also believes he will never get a call from Lorne Michaels to host.
Chris Redd says he is 'ok and healing fast' after New York City attack

Chris Redd says he is "ok and healing fast" after a stranger attacked him earlier this week in New York City. The "Saturday Night Live" alum posted a health update Sunday on his Instagram story and vowed to reschedule "any shows" he missed because of the incident. On Wednesday, an unknown assailant punched the comedian in the face outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village.
