Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
'The Daily Show' roasts Kamala Harris with satirical video comparing her to the main character in 'Veep'
The famous Comedy Central show lampooned Vice President Kamala Harris' jumbled rhetoric with a Twitter video comparing her to the main character in "Veep."
Popculture
'SNL' Won't Be Around 'Much Longer' According to Popular Comedian
Saturday Night Live has survived many changes over its nearly five decades on television, but one popular standup comedian believes the mass cast exodus that happened this past summer could lead to its end. Gabriel Iglesias thinks the show is on its last legs. He also believes he will never get a call from Lorne Michaels to host.
Former ‘SNL’ cast member attacked outside NYC comedy club: reports
Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Redd was transported to a hospital on Wednesday night after he was punched in the face outside of a New York City comedy club, according to multiple reports.
AOL Corp
Chris Redd says he is 'ok and healing fast' after New York City attack
Chris Redd says he is "ok and healing fast" after a stranger attacked him earlier this week in New York City. The "Saturday Night Live" alum posted a health update Sunday on his Instagram story and vowed to reschedule "any shows" he missed because of the incident. On Wednesday, an unknown assailant punched the comedian in the face outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village.
