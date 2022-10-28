ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Champions Birthdays: October 30, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Sunday, October 30, 2022 Champion a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
CICERO, NY
localsyr.com

Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

“Aftershock” documentary discusses birth injustices

(WSYR-TV) — When mothers lose their lives during childbirth, the impact is devastating on their partners, on their children, and on their community. A new ABC news documentary on Hulu looks at how the community comes together to reckon with a crisis facing American health today. The film follows two families and fathers who ended up connecting after losing their partners to childbirth complications.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

You Have No Idea Where You Are

Have you reckoned Madison County much? Have you reckoned Upstate New York much? As the vast majority of you reading this are likely students at Hamilton’s own “academic outpost in the wilderness,” you have surely considered this region. Perhaps only on the drive to get to Colgate from New York City, New England or the Syracuse Airport, but you’ve surely pondered the land on which our school sits. Maybe you only regard it when complaining about the 37-minute drive to the nearest Target, or during the extra three minutes to get to the nearest Chipotle. What is this empty agrarian expanse within which you have chosen to attend school? Let me tell you.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
The Spun

Look: Notre Dame Safety Trolls Syracuse Running Back On Twitter

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph trolled Syracuse running back Sean Tucker after Saturday's matchup. Tucker has developed a reputation for his journal-entry style tweets after each game. In each of these tweets, he says he's #PL34SED with his performance. After the Fighting Irish took down the Orange 41-26 in New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse fans feel like they’re returning to the norm after Notre Dame loss (what they’re saying)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Second day of early voting in Central New York

Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
DEWITT, NY

