Shania Twain Announces Her First Upstate NY Concert in 25 Years
We’re not even out of October and Upstate New York is already looking at a massive new year of live music. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, John Mellencamp, and Matchbox 20 are all taking center stage across the region in 2023, with many more on the way – but a new announcement might be one of the biggest shows of the year.
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
localsyr.com
Champions Birthdays: October 30, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Sunday, October 30, 2022 Champion a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
James Perrotti: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire
James Perrotti, 1948-2022: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. If you needed your mail, James Perrotti would be sure to deliver it with a smile –...
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
localsyr.com
“Aftershock” documentary discusses birth injustices
(WSYR-TV) — When mothers lose their lives during childbirth, the impact is devastating on their partners, on their children, and on their community. A new ABC news documentary on Hulu looks at how the community comes together to reckon with a crisis facing American health today. The film follows two families and fathers who ended up connecting after losing their partners to childbirth complications.
Canandaigua resident inducted into contractors' group's Hall of Fame
CANANDAIGUA -- Floyd Rayburn, of F.G. Rayburn Mason Contractors Inc., was inducted recently into the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, the largest organization representing and advocating for merit shop contractors in New York. Nominees for the honor are put forth by ABC Empire State Chapter members to...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: When will a key safety feature be added to newly paved 481?
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The latest Your Stories Q&A has us taking the fast lane for an answer. Tim Gray, asked the YS Team if rumble strips will be reinstalled on State Route 481 from Cicero to Fulton. 481 is now a smooth ride thanks to a $14.5 million...
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
You Have No Idea Where You Are
Have you reckoned Madison County much? Have you reckoned Upstate New York much? As the vast majority of you reading this are likely students at Hamilton’s own “academic outpost in the wilderness,” you have surely considered this region. Perhaps only on the drive to get to Colgate from New York City, New England or the Syracuse Airport, but you’ve surely pondered the land on which our school sits. Maybe you only regard it when complaining about the 37-minute drive to the nearest Target, or during the extra three minutes to get to the nearest Chipotle. What is this empty agrarian expanse within which you have chosen to attend school? Let me tell you.
Look: Notre Dame Safety Trolls Syracuse Running Back On Twitter
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph trolled Syracuse running back Sean Tucker after Saturday's matchup. Tucker has developed a reputation for his journal-entry style tweets after each game. In each of these tweets, he says he's #PL34SED with his performance. After the Fighting Irish took down the Orange 41-26 in New...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Syracuse fans feel like they’re returning to the norm after Notre Dame loss (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
localsyr.com
Second day of early voting in Central New York
Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
